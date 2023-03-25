After narrowly missing the finals in the 2022 Wimmera Football League season, the Southern Mallee Giants have lured Kieran Delahunty to the club.
The 2022 Toohey Medalist spent 17 years at Minyip Murtoa, but will be a playing coach with the Giants in 2023.
"It has been great. The support I have had up at Hopetoun and Beulah has been phenomenal," Delahunty said.
Delahunty's transition to the club has been made easier by prior connections that he had at the club.
Current Giants player Rupert Sangster and assistant coach Sam Bromley-Lynch attended boarding school with Delahunty.
"We all sort of knew each other before the Giants days," Delahunty said.
A group of Giants players living in the Horsham area also travel north for training.
As the 2022 season came down to percentage, there has been plenty of enthusiasm on the training track in the pre season.
"I think the disappointment of missing finals last year, the boys up there are certainly keen to make amends for that," Delahunty said.
"That is shown by the numbers we have had on the track."
The Giants have some new faces joining the club.
Brothers Heath and Oscar Smith have joined the Giants from Ouyen United in the Sunraysia Football and Netball League.
"They have not missed a beat this pre season," Delahunty said
Billy Lloyd also joins Southern Mallee for the 2023 season.
Lloyd originally played with the Horsham Demons but has spent the last two seasons with the Melton South Football Netball Club in Ballarat.
"He will slot straight into our midfield," Delahunty said.
The Giants also have some players returning to the club.
Jackson and Toby Fisher have spent recent seasons in different states but will reunite at the Giants.
Jackson has played with Broadbeach in Queensland, whilst Toby was with the Ballarat Football Netball Club.
"They are both skillful, running-type midfielders," Delahunty said.
Southern Mallee played a practice match against the Redan Football Netball Club in Ballarat on March 18.
"We had a really solid hit out with a few fresh faces to the group," Delahunty said.
It was a great bonding weekend, and the signs early are really promising."
The Giants will play Horsham District League side Rupanyup on April 1.
Regarding their on-field product in 2023, Delahunty expects his side to be strong in the midfield.
"I think our side this year is certainly going to be fit," Delahunty said.
"We have quite a few skilful players. So I think that will be our strength in the middle part of the ground, that is for sure."
Towards the end of the preseason, Delahunty thinks the Giants can take the next step to the finals.
"100 per cent. The early expectation to make finals, it is a long year," Delahunty said.
"Like most clubs, I think your sights are set on finals and getting there."
2023 football coaches
Senior coach: Kieran Delahunty.
Reserves: Zac Robins and Taylor Donnan.
Under 14's: Luen Credlin.
I completed my Bachelor of Communications (Journalism) degree through Charles Sturt University. I'm originally from Newcastle, New South Wales.
