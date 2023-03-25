The Wimmera Mail-Times
The Giants missed out on finals in the 2022 WFNL season on percentage

Some of the Giants 2023 recruits: Billy Lloyd, Toby Fisher, Jackson Fisher, Liam Nelson, Kieran Delahunty and Mickitja Rotumah-Onus. Picture supplied.

After narrowly missing the finals in the 2022 Wimmera Football League season, the Southern Mallee Giants have lured Kieran Delahunty to the club.

