The Grampians Giants have not had the best results on the field in recent years, but the program's popularity is still strong.
"The players are all very keen, so they would be happy to train all of the time," said Lydia Schneider.
Despite this, they are on the lookout for new players.
Lydia Schneider, part of the Wimmera Regional Sports Assembly, manages the Giants and Wimmera Whippets programs.
"We are trying to get more young ones involved. The team is all in their twenties pretty much, if not older," Schneider said.
The Giants compete in the Football Integration Development Association; the competition is designed for all individuals with intellectual disabilities and is aimed at the 14 to 45 age bracket.
The western conference of the association includes the Giants alongside the Whippets, South Warrnambool Hurricanes and Hamilton Boomers.
"Kids with disabilities actually fit into mainstream football quite well till they reach the under 17s," Schneider said.
"It is probably where there is that real turning point where it is more competitive and they struggle to keep up."
"Trying to grab those kids and get them involved is our goal."
In the lead-up to the 2023 season, both the Giants and Whippets have received new uniforms.
"We have been really lucky this year with sponsorship," Schneider said.
"The Whippets are getting brand new game day uniforms, and the Giants are getting training shirts. It is great."
In 2023, the Giants will play before a Wimmera Football Netball League crowd.
The Warrack Eagles have invited the Giants and Whippets out when they play Southern Mallee, as they do not have an under 17s football or netball side.
"It will be great to get involved in the mainstream side," Schneider said.
"Usually, the games on Sundays do not draw massive crowds. They rarely have a canteen or anything for them."
Schneider is hopeful that a few more relationships will materialise, allowing the Giants to play in front of larger crowds and continue to raise awareness.
There are two clubs in the Giants region with the potential to do something similar to Warrack.
We can "hopefully do a similar thing and play on a Saturday or on a Sunday at their ground to get more people knowing what we are doing," Schneider said.
It is still being determined whether the Hamilton Boomers can field a side in 2023. As a result, the draw is yet to be finalised.
"Usually, we have that traditional home and away season," Schneider said.
"But because of Hamilton's potential departure, we will be looking at carnival days where we will all travel to a certain location."
I completed my Bachelor of Communications (Journalism) degree through Charles Sturt University. I'm originally from Newcastle, New South Wales.
