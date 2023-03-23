The Wimmera Mail-Times
Home/News/Local News

Roads in urgent need of repair

By Dr Anne Webster
Updated March 23 2023 - 8:41pm, first published 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dr Anne Webster ponders the age old question 'What happens when the road is not car worthy?'. Picture supplied.

The electorate of Mallee is a vast area and relies heavily on its road network.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.