Roads in urgent need of repair

The electorate of Mallee is a vast area and relies heavily on its road network.
Having seen the effects of flooding and other wet weather it is critically important our roads are maintained in order to safeguard road users wherever they are and wherever they are going.
The easiest decision for the Treasurer as he prepares for his May budget should be to fully support a bid by the Australian Local Government Association (ALGA) to increase road funding for local councils by $300 million per year.
We are all expected by law to maintain our vehicles and drive roadworthy cars, but what happens when the road is not car worthy?
Funding initiatives were developed and expanded under the Coalition, such as the Roads To Recovery Program, which supports the construction and maintenance of local road infrastructure.
More resources would help greatly - I know all 12 Local Government Areas right across Mallee are eager to see more funding.
As the peak body for Australia's 537 local councils, ALGA has emphasised that local governments are committed to working in partnership with the Australian Government to improve road safety.
And that is the right way to go - all governments working in partnership.
Given approximately two thirds of road deaths occur in regional and remote areas, according to the Federal Government's Bureau of Infrastructure and Transport Research Economics, the ALGA budget bid for $300 million in additional funding each year is absolutely reasonable given the seasonal conditions, inflationary pressures, and the deteriorating state of the local road network.
The program has already funded the upgrade or repair of more than 70,000 roads across Regional Australia and it is essential to help councils address the maintenance backlog on local roads, improving productivity, boosting the visitor economy, and saving lives.
