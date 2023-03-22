The Wimmera Mail-Times
GWV Rebels Girls fall in Talent League opener

Edward Holland
Updated March 22 2023 - 7:36pm, first published 7:35pm
Paige Livingston in action for the Rebels. Picture by Adam Trafford

The Greater Western Victoria Rebels Girls have fallen in their first Talent League match, losing to Geelong in Saturday's opening round clash.

Sports reporter with The Courier

Covering the Ballarat Football Netball League and other sports throughout the region. Get in touch at edward.holland@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0429 203 083.

