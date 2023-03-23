The Royal Commission into Defence and Veteran Suicide has received more than 3000 submissions and heard from 243 witnesses in public hearings, yet, there are still voices that have yet to be heard.
Fortunately, grassroots events such as Wednesday night's screen of 'Living' at the Centre Cinema Horsham allowed veterans and serving members to speak, learn about the royal commission and network with services.
Organised by the Defence and Veteran Legal Service and Legacy and the Wimmera Veterans Centre, the outreach event stuck the right notes.
Wimmera Veterans Centre's Lou Rothery said the positive effect was felt instantly.
"It really fired up some people; I've already had a couple phone calls this morning," she said.
"Some of my clients who attended last night got a bit fired up and a bit excited. They wanted to make contact with the Defence and Veteran Legal Service team."
The positive ripple effect is precisely what Legacy veteran liaison officer Adam Kent is seeking.
"This wasn't a RSL event or a Legacy event, it was a community event," he said.
"The movie is really relevant, because with my experience in the Army, I could reflect my personal journey and see the parallels with Bill Nighy's character."
The Warrnambool-based veteran joined the Australian Army in 2001.
He was deployed to East Timor, Iraq in 2003 and Indonesia to provide aid after the tsunami.
Mr Kent highlighted the movie's message: finding a new sense of purpose.
"When you are in the military, it's really easy. It's 24/7. You've got all your support networks," he said.
"In regional towns like Horsham, Portland, Hamilton and Warrnambool, I've come across a lot of people that come back after their service and struggle to fit back in. The community struggles to welcome them back in too.
"That's where I talk about the two way street; to me there's a lot of focus on educating the veteran and family. Educate the community and then let's meet in the middle."
March 18 marked the 20th anniversary of Australia's involvement in the Iraq conflict.
How people view military personnel that fought in the Middle East doesn't end with the veteran.
"I met a bloke who's an Afghan vet in his early 30s," Mr Kent said,
"When he deployed, he was all focused on his mother. He didn't even consider his 15-year-old brother, who was still at school until this journey.
"He was blown away by his brother's response when he asked. These little journeys and discussions have opened doors and allowed stories to be told. You can nearly see light bulbs going off."
The next roadshow event is at Warrnambool's Capitol Cinema on Saturday, March 25.
For more information, visit defenceveteransuicide.royalcommission.gov.au.
Applications for private submissions close in April.
This allows for one-on-one, anonymous meetings for the Royal Commission.
Written submissions are being accepted until October.
