The Wimmera Mail-Times
Home/Sport/Horsham District League

Pimpinio Tigers look to the future as they tackle the 2023 HDFNL season

JH
By John Hall
March 24 2023 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Pimpinio Tigers has it's eyes on the finals in 2023 as it looks to build it's way back to a flag. File picture.

The Pimpinio Tigers are hoping an injection of youth from its 2022 premiership-winning under-17 squad, as well as several big-name recruits, will help the team in its push back up the Horsham District Football Netball League ladder.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JH

John Hall

News/Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.