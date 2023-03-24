The Pimpinio Tigers are hoping an injection of youth from its 2022 premiership-winning under-17 squad, as well as several big-name recruits, will help the team in its push back up the Horsham District Football Netball League ladder.
2023 will be the 17th year of football the Tigers have faced since they last claimed the HDFNL premiership.
"We're looking to rebuild to where we were back in 2005, 2006. try and claim another flag at some stage," said Pimpinio Tigers president, Jock Baker.
Led by coach, and 2022 club best and fairest winner, Clint Burdett, The Tigers began their clawback last season after a difficult 2021, interrupted by restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic, where the team only picked up one win.
Read more: GWV girls fall in Talent League opener
In 2022, the Tigers finished ninth on the HDFNL ladder, picking up wins against Taylors Lake, Natimuk United and Laharum, and have their eyes set firmly on the finals in 2023.
"We'd like to hopefully claim that sixth spot this year, and if we go any further than that, it's all a bonus," said Baker.
Headlining the Tigers' recruits for 2023 is Reece McNally, with the experienced ruckman last playing in HDFNL during the Southern Mallee Giants' two years of undefeated dominance in 2018 and '19.
Joining McNally in pulling on the yellow and black this season are fellow recruits, Jason Westley - a goal-kicker from Berri in South Australia's Riverland Football League, Dylan Bates - a former Tiger who has spent the last few season's at Natimuk, and Charlie Gardner - a half-back who has been training with the Tigers for two seasons already.
Additionally, Braydon Witney, Thomas Naylor, Jye Brown, Thomas Baker and Fredrick Frew are set to feature in the Tigers senior team this year after starring in the under-17's premiership-winning 2022.
Read also: Minor premiers look to do tennis double
Baker has praised Burdett's coaching of the squad ahead of the 2023 season when the organisation looks to transition its successful junior players into its senior ranks.
"Super stoked with Clint at the moment, he has a certain way of incorporating all the juniors into the side," said Baker.
"The players really look up to him, when he's talking to the players, everyone's standing and listening and looking at him eye-to-eye, so it's really good."
Baker also said the club is putting particular focus on the first three games of the season, dubbed the 'crunch matches', the Tigers hope favourable results will set a good precedent for the rest of 2023.
Catch up on the rest of the HDFNL ahead of their 2023 season
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.