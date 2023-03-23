The Horsham Golf Club's Pink Day Ladies Committee held their biannual event on Monday, March 20.
Now in its eleventh iteration, the event has raised over $30,000.
In 2023, $13,000 was raised, and all proceeds went towards the Wimmera Cancer Centre.
"It was an amazing day. Everyone thoroughly enjoyed it," said Peggy Muszkieta.
"People have been calling me and saying that it was the best day ever,"
Muszkieta is the chairperson of the Pink Lady Committee.
"I know we were there for a good cause, and we raised $13,000, which was pretty amazing," Muszkieta said.
"But our aim of the day was to have fun, which we certainly did."
The event started after one of the community's golfing friends, Jedda Berry, passed away from breast cancer.
"We started this day in her honour, and it was just grown and grown and grown," Muszkieta said.
After nine holes of 'Stableford with a twist, ' golf, lunch and a raffle were held.
The major raffle sponsor, Forty Winks Horsham, donated a Serta Avant Garde Queen Size Mattress valued at $11,000.
Mackays Family Jewellers also donated an Argyle Pink Diamond Necklace valued at $500.
