The Wimmera Mail-Times
Home/News/Local News

Wimmera locals encouraged to access $250 power saving bonus as bills set to soar

JM
By Jonathon Magrath
Updated March 23 2023 - 4:08pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wimmera residents are being encouraged to access the new round of $250 power saving bonus when it opens on March 24.

Wimmera residents are being encouraged to access the new round of $250 power saving bonus when it opens on March 24.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JM

Jonathon Magrath

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.