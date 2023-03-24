The Pimpinio Tigers A grade netball team is hoping to improve on its performance from last year's Horsham District Football Netball Competition according to new coach, Jayde Ellis.
2022 was a difficult season for the club, they picked up three wins - against Rupanyup, Swifts and Natimuk - from their 14 matches, while also collecting the points for the two matches scheduled against the absent Taylors Lake.
"I want to improve on the season we've had this year and hopefully work our way up the ladder a bit," Ellis said last year.
"I want to get that teamwork building. Hopefully, everyone has a good year. I want everyone to be able to enjoy their netball as well; get out and hopefully get a couple more wins on the board."
"It's a pretty youthful side but talented for their age... we've made some improvements over the last year. I'm hoping to continue on that upward trajectory that we're on."
Similar to the club's senior football team, the Tiger's netball program looks to have a strong future as the club transition the successful junior players into its senior ranks.
Pimpinio won the under-17 grand final in 2022, beating Harrow-Balmoral, 49 to 28.
Included in that youthful injection will be the HDFNL's under-17 best and fairest for 2022, Tahlia Thompson, who has already solidified her spot as a regular in the A-grade team.
The Pimpinio Tigers start their season on Saturday, April 1, where they will become the first test for Taylors Lake upon its return to the A-grade competition.
