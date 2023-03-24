The Wimmera Mail-Times
Home/Sport/Horsham District League

Successful Junior squads to push Pimpinio Tigers in the HDFNL

JH
By John Hall
March 24 2023 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
"I want to improve on the season we've had this year and hopefully work our way up the ladder a bit," Tiger coach, Jayde Ellis said. File picture.

The Pimpinio Tigers A grade netball team is hoping to improve on its performance from last year's Horsham District Football Netball Competition according to new coach, Jayde Ellis.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JH

John Hall

News/Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.