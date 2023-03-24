The Wimmera Mail-Times
Home/Local Sport/Local Footy

Grampians Racing's Andrew Bobbin wins Country Mile Series Final

Ben Fraser
By Ben Fraser
March 24 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Stawell trainer Andrew Bobbin is bullish about a record season after winning the $250,000 Ladbrokes Country Mile Series Final at Moonee Valley Racecourse on Saturday, March 18, 2023, with Irish galloper Yulong Patrol.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Fraser

Ben Fraser

Editor

Ben is the Editor with the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. Ben is the former chief of staff at the Portland Observer, a qualified teacher, and an Leadership Great South Coast alumni (2019).

Local News

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.