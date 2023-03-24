An emotional Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has revealed the proposed wording of the question and draft changes to the constitution that will be put to Australians later this year in a bid to enshrine an Indigenous Voice to Parliament.
The proposed words have been revealed as:
"A proposed law: to alter the constitution to recognise the First Peoples of Australia by establishing an Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Voice.
"Do you approve this proposed alteration?"
It is a slight change from the starting point question Mr Albanese posed in a landmark speech to the Garma Festival in Arnhem Land last July.
"Do you support an alteration to the constitution that establishes an Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Voice?" the Prime Minister proposed in 2022.
Standing alongside members of the referendum working group and ministers, including the Minister for Indigenous Australians and the Attorney-General, he has also revealed the proposed changes to the constitution and the detail of the nine design principles of the Voice.
The referendum is expected to be held between October and December.
Federal cabinet held a special snap meeting on Thursday morning to discuss the final "yes" or "no" question after the Prime Minister and ministers met the referendum working group on Wednesday night.
Mr Albanese said the question made it very clear a Voice would provide advice to the executive government of the Commonwealth.
However, he left the door open for tweaking the question when the government introduces a constitutional alteration bill next week with the aim for it to pass through Parliament by the end of June.
"It won't take decision-making power away from government or parliament. But it will help governments and parliaments make better decisions. And achieve better outcomes," Mr Albanese said.
"And we urgently need better outcomes. Because it's not good enough where we're at in 2023.
"The question that Australians will be asked at this year's referendum is a very simple one. That's the question before the Australian people; nothing more, but nothing less."
The draft constitutional amendment could write a new chapter nine into the Constitution and contain the words:
"In recognition of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples as the First Peoples of Australia, there shall be a body to be called the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Voice.
"The Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Voice may make representations to the Parliament and the executive government of the Commonwealth on matters relating to Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples.
The proposed changes follow months of consultation with the referendum working group made up of Indigenous representatives and constitutional legal experts.
Minister for Indigenous Australians Linda Burney described it as a "truly historic day" and a "big step forward on the long journey to constitutional recognition through Voice".
"And so today the starter's gun has been fired. Let us get on with the campaign to deliver a 'yes' vote in this constitution to be held later this year," Ms Burney said.
"When I was 10 years old, in 1967. So I spent the first 10 years of my life not being counted. Not being considered, as did many other people on the stage today.
"And we believe that we have history on our side and we are absolutely committed to the referendum."
Working group member Megan Davis said a Voice would provide First Nations people the right to be consulted on laws and policies that would be made on their lives and communities.
Karen Barlow is ACM's Chief Political Correspondent. Working in the federal press gallery, she investigates and writes about federal politics and government. She has an interest in integrity, leadership and social equity. She has covered two Olympics and been to Antarctica twice. Contact her on karen.barlow@canberratimes.com.au
Michelle is a reporter at The Canberra Times. Previously at the Latrobe Valley Express specialising in energy and coal transition and at the Numurkah Leader covering regional communities, agriculture and water. Loves horses and live music.
