The Wimmera Mail-Times
Home/Photos and Video

Proposed words to be put to Australians for Indigenous Voice to Parliament referendum vote

Karen Barlow
MS
By Karen Barlow, and Michelle Slater
Updated March 26 2023 - 11:39am, first published March 24 2023 - 9:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

An emotional Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has revealed the proposed wording of the question and draft changes to the constitution that will be put to Australians later this year in a bid to enshrine an Indigenous Voice to Parliament.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Karen Barlow

Karen Barlow

Chief Political Correspondent

Karen Barlow is ACM's Chief Political Correspondent. Working in the federal press gallery, she investigates and writes about federal politics and government. She has an interest in integrity, leadership and social equity. She has covered two Olympics and been to Antarctica twice. Contact her on karen.barlow@canberratimes.com.au

MS

Michelle Slater

Federal parliament reporter

Michelle is a reporter at The Canberra Times. Previously at the Latrobe Valley Express specialising in energy and coal transition and at the Numurkah Leader covering regional communities, agriculture and water. Loves horses and live music.

Local News

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.