The Wimmera Mail-Times
Home/Local Sport/Local Footy

Horsham Lawn stalwart earns Tennis Victoria Service Award.

Lucas Holmes
By Lucas Holmes
Updated March 29 2023 - 3:05pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Horsham Lawn's Maree Thompson with Tennis Victoria Club Development Officer- Country Central West Kate-Lyn Perkin. Picture by Lucas Holmes.
Horsham Lawn's Maree Thompson with Tennis Victoria Club Development Officer- Country Central West Kate-Lyn Perkin. Picture by Lucas Holmes.

Maree Thompson has been a mainstay of the Horsham Lawn Tennis Club for the last 22 years.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lucas Holmes

Lucas Holmes

Sports Reporter

I completed my Bachelor of Communications (Journalism) degree through Charles Sturt University. I'm originally from Newcastle, New South Wales.

Local News

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.