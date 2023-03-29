Maree Thompson has been a mainstay of the Horsham Lawn Tennis Club for the last 22 years.
Thompson was awarded life membership of Horsham Lawn in 2021.
On March 25 2023, another presentation caught her by surprise.
After the conclusion of the Central Wimmera junior season, Thompson was presented a Tennis Victoria Service Award.
A service award is aimed to recognise people who have demonstrated significant service to the sport of tennis in Victoria.
"Yeah, I have put a lot of effort into it, but we do not do these things for recognition," Thompson said.
It is a wonderful award, and I really appreciate it. But I just did it because I enjoy tennis."
Before her time with Lawn, Thompson's tennis journey started in Pimpinio, where she grew up.
Thompson spent time as the tennis club's secretary before the move to Horsham.
For the last 22 years, it has been a family affair for Thompson.
Maree met her husband Brett through the club; their children have been the driving force behind her involvement.
"When my kids got involved, I pretty much got involved as well," Thompson said.
And it is on the junior side where Thompson has spent her time recently.
"I love seeing kids playing tennis and love getting kids out playing sport," Thompson said.
For the last six years, Thompson has been the junior coordinator.
"I started off helping with the junior program about seven years ago," Thompson said.
"When the lady I was helping stepped away, I have been running the juniors at Horsham Lawn since then."
In 2017 Horsham Lawn had 52 juniors and four kids doing the hot shots (beginners) program.
Over the 2022/23 season, that number has grown to approximately 128 juniors and 50 kids doing hot shots.
"It started off not too bad. But now there are getting quite a number of kids there which is fantastic to see, and that is what we want," Thompson said.
"But it is almost getting too much for just one person."
"I am hoping in the next couple of years there will be some other people coming on board to help out and take over from me."
As well as being the junior coordinator, Thompson spends her afternoons on the court with the seniors.
"It is a really good sport, and it is something that you can do for a lot of years later on in life," Thompson said.
"It is great getting to play with your own kids and as a family, as we have done the last couple of years. That is really good too."
I completed my Bachelor of Communications (Journalism) degree through Charles Sturt University. I'm originally from Newcastle, New South Wales.
