The 2022 Wimmera Football Netball League season was challenging for the Dimboola Roos.
They were penalised after a salary cap infringement in the shortened 2021 season.
The Roos were fined $10,000 (with another $10,000 suspended), had 12 premiership points taken for the 2022 season and were reduced six player points.
"It is a bit of a clean slate this year, so it is pretty positive at the moment," said Dimboola coach Jack Landt.
Landt was a co-coach with Justin Beugelaar to begin the season.
After Beugelaar stood down after four rounds of the season, Landt was given the reigns.
Dimboola lost the elimination final to the Horsham Demons, but Landt credits the playing group for sticking together.
"It was great to make finals even though we should have had a second chance," Landt said.
It just shows how strong the group is to be able to stick together and just keep going ahead and winning games of footy,"
Coming into the 2023 season, Landt has been impressed as it has worn on.
"We have had a solid pre season. We started well before Christmas," Landt said.
"We get 15 to 20 guys regularly, which is really good. We have had a few guys come in off the street and a couple of guys returning."
Those players include Sam Godden, who won the club's goalkicking in 2019 and Ryan Bell, who won a premiership in 2013.
Ben Miller, who will be Landt's assistant, also returns to the club.
The Roos have also recruited Landt's younger brother Dylan.
Dylan Landt won the 2022/23 Nicholls Medal as the best and fairest of the Northern Territory Football League.
"He is definitely going to play with us, whether it is half the season and getting him to come down or the full season. We are not too sure yet," Landt said.
Aisea Raikiwasa is another name to watch in 2023.
Raikiwasa has moved across from Adelaide with Sam Godden. He has SANFL experience with Glenelg and has been a South Australian Country Football Championships representative.
"He will be a star of the league this year, he has come with a good rap," Landt said.
Joining the experience that the Roos have is some exciting junior talent.
Paddy Clark played most of the 2022 season in the seniors at only 16 years old.
Connor O'Dywer and a few other under 17 players will fight for a place in the senior team.
"It is going to be a good mix of youth and experience," Landt said.
Dimboola has two practice matches in preparation for the upcoming season.
The Roos played Jeparit-Rainbow of the Horsham District League on March 24, then Harrow Balmoral on April 1.
"That is going to be a full day with a few football teams and all of the netball teams," Landt said.
"It should be a really good game. They (Harrow Balmoral) are a strong club."
Dimboola gets their 2023 season underway against Nhill on April 15.
2023 Football coaches
Seniors: Jack Landt.
Reserves: Dean Toet.
Under 17's: Matt Rosier.
Under 14's: Sam Taylor.
I completed my Bachelor of Communications (Journalism) degree through Charles Sturt University. I'm originally from Newcastle, New South Wales.
