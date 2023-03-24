Insidious trojan horse of vaping

The well known axiom that prevention is better than the cure is one that resonates within the entire costly health sector. However the application of resources and government policy to this end is often sadly lagging this primary fix. In the case of preventative health policy, the storm brewing around the regulation of vaping is almost a case of history repeating itself.
Cigarette smoking was so normalised and in come cases so universal in the 1950s that it took decades before the first stumbling steps to implement laws to slow the uptake and addiction of young smokers.
Already the health system was groaning under the trail of casualties tobacco use left in its wake, not to mention the million individual tragedies experienced through disease and death. Several decades later and Australia had at least leapt to the fore in policy, bringing in the strongest controls yet, including world-first prohibitions on marketing and branding. The result was a steady decline in smoking and a massive win for public health care and its insatiable demands on the public purse.
All this time, an industry built on feeding addictions was unlikely to let the grass grow over it and the rapid shift to vaping has caught many legislators napping.
The problem highlighted by the ANU report this week is that under the ostensible guise of promoting vaping as a way to help smokers quit, the industry has built an insidious (and often colourful) trojan horse aimed at those who have never smoked before - the young. A third of e-cigarette users in Australia are under 25, 11 per cent of the population aged 14 and over reported e-cigarette use in 2019. 240 chemicals were found in toxicological analyses of non-nicotine e-cigarettes, 38 were listed poisons and another 27 were associated with adverse health outcomes.
When it comes to nicotine vapes, potentially even more dangerous, Health Minister Mark Butler is right, it is a black market "out of control" and what we can see is the victims are young. A whole new generation of illness and poor health waiting in the pipeline. Time to act now.
