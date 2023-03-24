The Wimmera Mail-Times
Cinderella complex | A Mum's World

By Yolande Grosser
March 25 2023 - 4:00am
Cinderella complex

It seems like only moments ago I finished baking three different chocolate cakes for my darling eldest daughter's 21st Birthday party with the theme of, 'A Touch of Sparkle', and now all of sudden I'm planning supper for the table at our youngest daughter's Debutante Ball where a set of 47 dazzling young couples will most definitely shine, impressing us all with their youth and beauty.

