Cinderella complex

It seems like only moments ago I finished baking three different chocolate cakes for my darling eldest daughter's 21st Birthday party with the theme of, 'A Touch of Sparkle', and now all of sudden I'm planning supper for the table at our youngest daughter's Debutante Ball where a set of 47 dazzling young couples will most definitely shine, impressing us all with their youth and beauty.
Whilst I'm still trying to get all the bed sheets from last weekend through the wash while mopping-up a multitude of little red pawprints from the car shed floor - which appeared after a rather messy Beer Pong spill - I have to think about dressing up and heading out to a ball.
I'm up to my eyeballs in classy appointments for my baby girl, including fingernails, facials, tanning, hair dressing, make-up artistry and at least two photographers, while I'm also still trying to fish the cans out of that new purple glass bin because I gleefully filled it up with both bottles and cans!
With all this dirty work at home alongside the reality of a looming rendezvous with a ballroom dancefloor, I am definitely getting some Cinderella vibes.
Of course, my Prince Charming has only just finished returning the port-a-loo and shower we hired for the 21st and emptying out the Esky's and lugging them back to the shed.
Naturally he's had his head under the bonnet after the infamous car breakdown last weekend, and he's confident our eldest now has a golden carriage at her disposal again, after that rather devastating pumpkin episode.
Just like Cinderella though, we'll have to be home from the ball before midnight chimes across the land, so the wheels don't fall off and because, unbelievably, like a real life fairytale, we are actually heading off on an interstate holiday early the next morning, on an aeroplane and everything!
It's going to be almost impossible to get my head around packing a bag to travel whilst also sticking on fake eyelashes, but I guess I'll soldier on. One year in the planning, we certainly could not have imagined how much we would need a lovely rest beside someone else's pool in April 2023 - but I'm very glad to be dreaming of a little luxury.
