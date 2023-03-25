The Central Wimmera Tennis Association junior season was completed on March 25.
Grand finals were played at Central Park and Haven tennis clubs.
At Central Park, five sections were played.
In the section three girls Horsham Lawn White defeated Horsham Lawn Gold four sets to two (34-24).
Section four boys saw Haven defeat Horsham Lawn Red five sets to one (32-21).
Horsham Lawn Gold defeated Horsham Lawn White four sets to two (30-24) in the section four girls grand final.
In match play section five, Horsham Lawn White defeated Horsham Lawn Red four sets to two (21-18).
Horsham Lawn Blue defeated Haven four sets to two (20-19) in the match play section six grand final.
Horsham Lawn's Maree Thompson also received a Tennis Victoria Service Award for her 20 years of service to the sport.
I completed my Bachelor of Communications (Journalism) degree through Charles Sturt University. I'm originally from Newcastle, New South Wales.
I completed my Bachelor of Communications (Journalism) degree through Charles Sturt University. I'm originally from Newcastle, New South Wales.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.