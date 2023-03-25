Kalkee have defeated Central Park to claim the Central Wimmera Tennis Association pennant grand final.
Kalkee were victorious seven sets to five (64-50).
Natimuk defeated Horsham Lawn Thompson, eight sets to four (86-62).
Haven claimed the A Grade grand final, in a seven sets to five (71-68) win over Central Park.
St. Michaels defeated Central Park eight sets to four (77-60) and claimed the B Special grand final.
I completed my Bachelor of Communications (Journalism) degree through Charles Sturt University. I'm originally from Newcastle, New South Wales.
