A concentration on junior development is paying off for Natimuk United, according to the club's president.
As the seniors look to step up into the Horsham District Football Netball League finals in 2023, Greg Radford said long-term growth is vital to the club's success.
"We'd like to see continual improvement, and we'd be disappointed if we didn't make the six," he said.
In 2022, Natimuk United achieved eighth on the HDFNL ladder, collecting three wins and 13 losses.
They closed out the season equal with Pimpinio, Laharum, and Kaniva-Leeor United, but the Rams were at the head of the pack with the best percentage (57.94%).
The Rams' victories came against the Tigers, Cougars, and Taylors Lake, but the side would have needed another six wins to push into the league's finals series.
Headlining the Rams' recruits for 2023 is a returning Todd Stevenson.
In 2013, the then-21-year-old and two-time club best and fairest left for Fremantle Christian Brothers College in the West Australian Amateur Football League.
Jordan Smith is also a former Ram returning to Natimuk after a stint away from the club.
"They're senior players straight up, so we're pretty excited about that," Radford said.
Radford has also commended the efforts of the club's football department and coaches in building the pathway for juniors to grow into the senior ranks.
"The coaches have been working hard on having that transition between under-17s and senior football," said Radford.
"There's no surprises when a young fella gets a game for Natimuk and he goes and plays in the seniors."
The success of these pathways will be on show this season as several under-17 players are set to join the seniors' squad, including Kaiden Sudholz and Lochie Ricketts.
The Rams have also impressed Radford with their pre-season so far.
"It's probably one of the better pre seasons we've had since I've been at the club," said Radford.
"With the practice game that we had, we were as fit as the Horsham Saints which was a great indication."
On Saturday, April 15, the Rams season is set to start when they host the defending premiers, the Rupanyup Panthers.
"It's really important that we test ourselves early because we've worked really hard through the pre season to get to this point," said Radford.
The club looks to kick its season off with a bang when the seniors play a twilight game following a concert by Mike Brady.
"He plays in front of 100,000 people every grand final day, and we've got him at our ground," Radford said.
