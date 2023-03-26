The Wimmera Mail-Times
Home/Local Sport/Local Footy

Busy month as Victor Millington dominates Horsham greyhound racing

By Peter Carter
March 27 2023 - 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Victor Millington with one of his winners. Picture by Peter Carter

THE Horsham Greyhound Racing Club has been a hive of activity with eight greyhound race meetings over the past month, with great local success.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.