THE Horsham Greyhound Racing Club has been a hive of activity with eight greyhound race meetings over the past month, with great local success.
Within the period the club held the Horsham Cup which went off with great success which was only possible due to the great turnout the Horsham public afforded the club on Cup night.
The club would like to thank every Horsham local and those who travelled from other areas to attend our marquee event, without the turnout and numbers on-course the night wouldn't of gone off as successful as it did, so a big thank-You.
Since the cup it has been local trainers who have continued their run of good form which extended as far back as Horsham Cup night.
The in-form Fullerton team (Red Cliffs) continued their winning ways when Red Strand broke through for his maiden victory in a heat of the CHS Group Maiden Event with an all the way victory in the smart time of 27:51sec over the 485m trip at the clubs 14th March meeting.
Victor Millington (Great Western) has been in a rich vein of form, Solar Toby was victorious on the 14th March coming from near last to win by a nose in the time of 23:49sec.
Victor then struck again at the March 20 meeting when Orson Thunder was victorious by one length, working home strongly from midfield in the solid time of 23:57sec.
The Great Western trainer kept the show rolling on Friday when Go Go Daisy jumped straight to the front to go home an easy winner in 23:83sec breaking her maiden status at just her second start.
Victor is a stalwart of the club and not many weeks of the year go by when Victor doesn't have a runner his continued success is a credit to the way he presents and trains his dogs, well done Vic.
Andrea Gurry (Nhill) was back on the winners list following her tremendous win in the Jan Wilson on Cup night when Treloar Bale was victorious on the Tuesday, March 14, by three and a half lengths in the time of 23:24sec in the Watts Price Mixed Grade 6/7 race.
Heather Baxter (Murtoa) then added her name to the list of local winners when Brigadoon Rose led from start to finish to break her maiden status at the Monday, March 20, meeting at just her second start in the time of 23:74sec.
It was a solid night for Baxter throughout with Cruisin Blaze and Moonlight Mandy both running third.
Team Hammerstein (Ararat) also struck at the March 20 meeting when Lakeview Jet was victorious in 23:55sec.
Coming from just off the pace he worked home very strongly to win by one and a quarter lengths and the team look to have a smart one on their hands.
The busy schedule continues this week with Tuesday (twilight) and Saturday (morning) racing taking place.
Entry is free and the action fast.
