"It's all about junior development again this year," said Natimuk United's A-grade netball coach, Danielle Hanson, when speaking on her team's focus ahead of the 2023 Horsham District Football Netball Team.
"It's probably not going to be a big 2023 results-wise."
"We have a very young side again, same as last year, we're sort of in the redevelopment phase."
"We've lost three of our big name players last year, they're getting older so they've dropped down to B-grade," said Hanson.
Development is a focus that has carried over from Natimuk United's 2022 season, where the Rams finished eighth on the HDFNL ladder.
While in 2023, the team will take a step forward with three juniors - Olivia Sudholz, Ebony Klowss, and Kyra Clarke - becoming permanent A graders.
Additionally, Eliza and MacKenzie Camilleri have joined the Rams.
They are set to play alongside the three juniors and the club's returning A graders, Bethany Sudholz, Brooklyn Fraser, Emily Hateley, and Hanson.
"That's been really good to pick up the new faces," said Hanson.
"We're a whole new team so we're just trying to gel across the court completely."
While focusing on the development of the young squad, Hanson looks to take the pressure off her team regarding wins and losses.
"Results might not come to us but I just try to reiterate to the girls that that's not everything," said Hanson.
"Winning will be a bonus for us, I want to be able to compete against the top teams and just really have a crack."
The Natimuk United Rams' 2023 campaign begins on Saturday, April 15, at the Natimuk Showgrounds against the Rupanyup Panthers.
Catch up on the rest of the HDFNL ahead of their 2023 season
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.