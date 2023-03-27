Wimmera and Grampians residents are being tempted with dinner under the stars, canoeing adventures, luxury stays and floating home getaways as part of a South Australia government tourism push.
Cross-border communities Horsham, the Grampians and Mildura can access more than 200 tourism offerings in the first round of the River Revival Voucher program.
The ballot is now open for consumers to register for up to $200 off accommodation and $50 off hosted experiences across the Riverland and Murray River, Lakes & Coorong regions.
The River Revival Voucher program is part of the State Government's $4.6 million Murray River tourism recovery plan, which aims to stimulate visitation and expenditure in the communities hit hard by the once-in-a-century Murray River flood.
South Australian Premier Peter Malinauskas said this signifies a milestone in flood recovery.
"Opening the ballot for the first round of the River Revival Voucher program today signifies a tremendous milestone in our state's Murray River recovery journey," he said.
"Tourism in the Riverland and Murray River, Lakes & Coorong regions is worth a combined $436 million to our economy, which is why we are working tirelessly to recover visitation to this special part of our state.
"The wider economic impact these vouchers will have on surrounding businesses will be critical in the recovery of our river communities, as many have been closed since late 2022 due to the once-in-a-century flooding event."
More than $190 million in Federal and State funding has been provided to support community recovery.
Almost 100 operators have signed up for the first voucher round, with over 25,000 vouchers up for grabs throughout 2023.
Round one offers vouchers of $50 for use on experiences, $100 for a minimum one-night stay accommodation, and $200 for a minimum two-night stay accommodation.
Consumers can register for their chance to score up to two voucher values.
Critical dates for River Revival Voucher round one:
Before the flooding event, tourism in the Riverland and Murray River, Lakes & Coorong regions was worth a combined $436 million and directly employed 2800 people across the two regions.
For full Terms and Conditions and to enter the ballot for a River Revival Voucher, visit southaustralia.com/voucher.
