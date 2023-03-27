The Wimmera Mail-Times
Home/News/Local News

Wimmera, Grampians residents encouraged to register now for Murray River travel vouchers

By Lauren Thomson
Updated March 27 2023 - 5:45pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
South Australian Premier, Peter Malinauskas, at River Revival Voucher program launch on Monday, March 27. Picture Supplied

Wimmera and Grampians residents are being tempted with dinner under the stars, canoeing adventures, luxury stays and floating home getaways as part of a South Australia government tourism push.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.