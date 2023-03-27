Bendigo Bank Warracknabeal agency set to close

The Bendigo Bank Agency located at Dianne Marchment and Associates will close permanently on Wednesday, June 20, 2023.
A Facebook post from Dianne Marchement and Associates said they would offer the same professional bank service until its closure.
"We are shocked and disappointed as you are," the post read.
"Our bank staff will continue to be employed by Dianne Marchment and Associates and not be impacted in any way.
"We will continue to navigate this new and unknown landscape day by day and search for every opportunity to continue our banking services to your community."
A Bendigo and Adelaide Bank spokesperson said the decision was made following a detailed review of transaction activity, customer banking habits and the decline in cash usage.
"We regret to advise that the Bendigo Bank Agency located at DMA Tax Pty Ltd, will be closing permanently," they said.
"Closing an agency is never a decision we make lightly, however, as more and more customers choose to do their banking online or over the phone, our Bank must respond and invest to support evolving customer expectations and changes in customer behaviour.
"Bendigo Bank has been well supported by the people of Warracknabeal and we regret any inconvenience the cessation of this service may cause, but unfortunately, as over-the-counter transactions taper off over time, there is no longer the level of support or necessary ratio of lending and deposits required from the community to continue to operate a face-to-face banking service in Warracknabeal.
"We would like to take this opportunity to thank Dianne Marchment and the team at DMA Pty Ltd for the care and support provided to our customers. The decision to close the Agency in no way reflects the outstanding service the team has provided over the past 15 years.
"For lending and other enquiries, Bendigo Bank Horsham is open Monday-Friday with an ATM, and customers can also conduct over-the-counter banking at any of the more than 3500 Australia Post outlets nationally using Bank@Post.
"The Bank has reached an agreement with Australia Post to support Concession Account Holders by waiving the fee to use this service."
Warracknabeal LPO is located at 107 Scott Street, Warracknabeal.
Journalist at the Southern Highland News covering council yarns and community news. Got a tip or a story to tell? Email vera.demertzis@southernhighlandnews.com.au or call on 0427 250 908.
