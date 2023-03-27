The Wimmera Mail-Times
Horsham council votes against service station for Dooen Road

Ben Fraser
Ben Fraser
Updated March 27 2023 - 7:23pm, first published 7:15pm
The site of the proposed service station at 2-4 Dooen Road, Horsham. Picture by John Hall

In an emotion-charged council meeting, the Horsham Rural City Council unanimously voted against an application to build a service station on Dooen Road.

