In an emotion-charged council meeting, the Horsham Rural City Council unanimously voted against an application to build a service station on Dooen Road.
In a decision met with enthusiastic applause from the gallery, the councillors refused the application "on the ground that it does not comply with the planning scheme provisions and will result in an unacceptable impact on the adjoining land uses and traffic movement in the precinct".
The councillors acknowledged that refusing the application would provide the applicant - Spectrum Retail Group - the opportunity to seek a review of the decision at VCAT.
Councillors met on Monday, March 27, in front of a much larger gallery than an average council meeting, with many in attendance for item 9.2, a planning permit application to develop 2-4 Dooen Road into a six-bowser service station.
HRCC staff recommended councillors issue a Notice of Decision to Grant a Planning Permit, as the proposal is consistent with the "relevant controls, objectives and policies of the planning scheme".
Furthermore, issuing the permit would allow objectors to appeal the decision at the Victorian Civil and Administrative Tribunal (VCAT).
When the mayor asked who would move the motion, the five councillors in attendance remained silent; Cr Les Power eventually moved the motion, seconded by Cr Flynn.
Cr Claudia Haenel, Cr Ian Ross and Cr David Bowe opposed the motion.
Before moving the motion, Cr Power questioned how much a hypothetical appeal to VCAT would cost the council and, therefore, the ratepayer.
After debating the issue for almost 40 minutes, councillors voted three-all - Cr Les Power, Penny Flynn and Robyn Guilline voting for the motion, and Cr Claudia Haenel, David Bowe and Ian Ross against.
With her deciding vote, Mayor Robyn Guilline voted as she thought the absent Cr Robert Redden would and cast the final vote against the motion, defeating it 4-3.
Ben is the Editor with the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. Ben is the former chief of staff at the Portland Observer, a qualified teacher, and an Leadership Great South Coast alumni (2019).
