Working on their mindset has been a focal point for the Dimboola Roos in the off season.
"It has been really good so far," said Roos player Nicole Polycarpou.
"I want us to be happy where we are."
Dimboola's 2022 Wimmera Football Netball League season ended in the elimination final against the Southern Mallee Giants.
"(I am) Still pretty happy with how it turned out," Polycarpou said.
Coming into the 2023 season, the Roos have kept a stable playing list.
Two players have departed Dimboola Recreation Reserve, but local talent has filled the void.
"Our team is staying the same, which is good," Polycarpou said.
Dimboola junior Indy Ward will step up to senior netball this season.
"(Ward is) An absolute jet in defence," Polycarpou said.
Joining Ward in a green and gold dress will be Emma Griffiths.
Griffiths, a Dimboola local, spent 2022 in Geelong studying.
Combined with the 2022 club's best and fairest winner Holly Ross, the Roos have their fair share of talent.
She is an absolute ripper of a player," Polycarpou said.
Ross also claimed the WFNL's best player under 21 for the 2022 season.
"We are mature as a team and hopefully can go a bit further," Polycarpou said.
As a result, the Roos's work ethic in the pre season has impressed.
"It has been really good. We have such a good group of girls," Polycarpou said.
Polycarpou herself has been working her way back from injury.
She injured her ACL in the 2022 season and had surgery after its conclusion.
"I am hoping to come back towards the end of this season," Polycarpou said.
"It is going really well. I think I am on track so far."
"I have been doing all of the pre season, the fitness side of things. I am allowed to do all of that."
The Roos have practice matches against Harrow Balmoral of the HDFNL on April 1 as their final preparation for the season.
"I am more than confident that we can go all the way. We have to stick to what we know and play our game," Polycarpou said.
2023 netball coaches
A Grade: Nicole Polycarpou and Antoinette Toet.
B Grade: Ash Morrish.
C Grade: Tori Lehmann.
Under 17's: Kayla Mibus and Antoinette Toet.
Under 15's: Anna Lake.
Under 13's: Kellie Laverty and Katie Griffiths.
I completed my Bachelor of Communications (Journalism) degree through Charles Sturt University. I'm originally from Newcastle, New South Wales.
