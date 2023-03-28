The Wimmera Mail-Times
Home/News/Local News

Aussie Bread Tags for Wheelchairs visit Horsham, establish new donation point

Ben Fraser
By Ben Fraser
Updated March 28 2023 - 5:04pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Wimmera Mail-Times media sales consultant Kirsten Ridgeway and Aussie Bread Tags for Wheelchairs founder Jenny Cooper. Picture by Ben Fraser
The Wimmera Mail-Times media sales consultant Kirsten Ridgeway and Aussie Bread Tags for Wheelchairs founder Jenny Cooper. Picture by Ben Fraser

The humble bread tag is often the first thing thrown away after purchasing a loaf of bread.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Fraser

Ben Fraser

Editor

Ben is the Editor with the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. Ben is the former chief of staff at the Portland Observer, a qualified teacher, and an Leadership Great South Coast alumni (2019).

Local News

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.