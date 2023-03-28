The humble bread tag is often the first thing thrown away after purchasing a loaf of bread.
However, one company is turning millions of unwanted plastic clips into wheelchairs and wants you to help them.
Adelaide-based Jenny Cooper from Aussie Bread Tags for Wheelchairs visited Horsham on Thursday to pick up a sizeable collection.
"It takes 250 kilos of bread tags to make a wheelchair, and there's 2170 tags in a kilo," Mrs Cooper said.
"To date, we have recycled nine tons of bread tags tags we've funded 72 wheelchairs."
Mr Cooper started Aussie Bread Tags for Wheelchairs after a family holiday.
Established in 2006 by Mary Honeybun, a retired nurse, Bread Tags for Wheelchairs recycles bottle tops and bread tags.
It has funded more than 900 mobility aids.
"I'm from South Africa... I discovered it when I went back to visit family and then got asked to start something here.
"The response was just amazing.
"We have a network of transport companies that help us.
"The biggest issue is transporting the bread tags from regional towns because they need to get them to capital cities to Transmutation, a recycling plant in Robe, South Australia.
"It turns the donated bread tags into items such as bowls, pot plant trays, and the money received is used to purchase mobility aids."
More than 650 donation points exist in Australia, including The Wimmera Mail-Times.
Media sales consultant Kirsten Ridgeway said she was proud to be part of something so positive.
"I was looking for something else to get involved in new to Horsham," she said.
"I found Aussie Bread Tags for Wheelchairs and it gave me a purpose.
"I got to meet people quickly and get involved with the schools.
Ms Ridgeway said local schools are one of the biggest donors in Horsham.
Ben is the Editor with the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. Ben is the former chief of staff at the Portland Observer, a qualified teacher, and an Leadership Great South Coast alumni (2019).
