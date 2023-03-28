Kalkee defeated Central Park in the Central Wimmera Tennis Association pennant grand final on March 25.
Kalkee finished the regular season in third place and defeated the minor premiers, seven sets to five (64-50) at Haven Tennis Club.
Both teams had dominant mixed doubles performances.
Jeff Friberg and James Sayle of Kalkee defeated Central Park's Reece Harman and Justin Slade 8-1.
Central Park answered in the second rubber; Willow Sainsbury and Sue Walter defeated Emily Polack and Melissa Beddison 8-1.
From there, Kalkee took control of the tie.
Three consecutive rubbers went the way of Kalkee as they opened up a four sets to-one lead.
The minor premiers responded with a dominant eight games to two doubles win but could not swing the tie back in their favour.
Kalkee did not drop consecutive rubbers on their way to victory in the grand final.
A Special
Natimuk finished a dominant A Special season in style as they defeated Horsham Lawn Thompson eight sets to six (80-74).
The minor premiers started strong, Natimuk won the first three rubbers.
Tom Bourchier and Ben Garwood defeated Brett and Dylan Thompson eight games to five.
Lana Brown and Cheryl Sudholz defeated Hailey Yorke and Cadi Streeter eight games to two.
Ashley Webb and Carl Sudholz defeated Jeremy Quast and Paul Webster eight games to four in the third doubles rubber.
Lawn Thompson later claimed two consecutive rubbers but could not catch Natimuk.
The last two rubbers were not played as a result had been reached.
A grade
Haven claimed the minor and major premiership in A Grade.
They defeated Central Park seven sets to five (71-68).
Central Park won two of the first three rubbers.
Rod Shurdington and Kim Trounce defeated Haven's Bob McQueen and Rachel Hateley eight games to five.
Roger Kotz and Emma Lutze followed it up with an eight games to three win over Jay Guzarem and Lia Landrigan.
It was not until late in the tie that a result seemed clear.
Haven won four of the last five rubbers and stormed home.
B Special
The last grand final to be decided was the B Special grand final between St. Michaels and Central Park.
St. Michaels ultimately claimed the grand final with an eight sets to four (77-60) win.
St. Michaels claimed the first two rubbers in a tie with several momentum shifts.
Brendan Ward and Rebecca Pohlner defeated Paul Harman and Yvonne Thomas eight games to two.
Sam Clyne and Becky Schmidt defeated Brayden Culhane and Emily Clough eight games to four.
Central Park won their first rubber before St Michaels claimed three consecutive rubbers.
Central Park responded with three rubbers before St. Michaels finished the strongest.
St. Michaels claimed the last three rubbers of the tie and the grand final.
I completed my Bachelor of Communications (Journalism) degree through Charles Sturt University. I'm originally from Newcastle, New South Wales.
