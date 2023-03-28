The Wimmera Mail-Times
Kalkee came from third to win the Central Wimmera pennant grand final

Lucas Holmes
By Lucas Holmes
Updated March 28 2023 - 5:04pm, first published 3:00pm
Kalkee defeated Central Park in the pennant grand final. Picture by Lucas Holmes.
Kalkee defeated Central Park in the pennant grand final. Picture by Lucas Holmes.

Kalkee defeated Central Park in the Central Wimmera Tennis Association pennant grand final on March 25.

