Noradjuha-Quantong is keen to bounce back into finals footy in 2023 after missing out by only one win in the 2022 Horsham District Football Netball League.
"It's obviously disappointing to miss out on finals last year," said the Bombers seniors' football coach, Damien Cameron.
"It probably came through a lack of commitment a little bit, and then the injury side of things didn't help us either."
Cameron said the side is looking to benefit from its returning bombers, who, after missing much of 2022 to injury, have been putting in a strong effort during this year's pre-season.
"Getting some key players back from injuries is promising for us," said Cameron.
"The likes of Ozzy (Austin) Smith who is a key position player and Jayden Besford, those guys are probably standing out at training at the moment."
Additionally, the team's lack of commitment in 2022, identified by Cameron, has been combated by how last year's result has spurred on the Bombers' core group of players.
"I think that's probably been the key to why we've had good numbers, and why we've been performing so well on the training track at the moment," said Cameron.
Consistency is strong for Noradjuha-Quantong in 2023, with only one outside recruit joining the side in Brayden Culhane.
"It will be great to get (Culhane) through (half-forward) and getting Brock (Orval) down there as well. It will strengthen that area a fair bit.
At training, Cameron focuses on players becoming more familiar with one another on the park.
"The more that we can train and play together and the more that we can become predictable to each other, is going to be a big benefit when we start playing games," said Cameron.
Cameron's work as a coach has also been praised, with Noradjuha-Quantong's club president, Matt Treacy, commending the coach's approach.
"He doesn't leave any stone unturned as far as fitness and as far as trying to better the group," said Treacy.
"He's always thinking of avenues of how to improve."
"He's a very experienced coach, and you can see that, we're very happy."
The Bombers' season starts on Saturday, April 15, when it hosts the Laharum Demons at Quantong Recreation Reserve.
Catch up on the rest of the HDFNL ahead of their 2023 season
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.