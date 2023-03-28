The Wimmera Mail-Times
Tapper's Private Hospital, Church Hill (1902-1920)

By Horsham Historical Society
Updated May 23 2023 - 10:52am, first published March 28 2023 - 2:30pm
Alice Winifred Tapper (left) and Nurse McLean, about 1905. Picture by Horsham Historical Society 001176
Church Hill, with its prominent St John's Anglican Church, was a Horsham suburb created when John Gillies and Henry Bowden subdivided their respective tracts of land to the immediate north of Baillie Street in the 1880s. Slow to develop at first, the suburb grew quickly when the May and Millar machinery business moved from its original Pynsent Street address to Church Hill in 1884, occupying a site north of what is now May Park.

