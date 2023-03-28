Around 1925 Alice apparently had extra rooms added to her house by builders Allan Bros. From an advertisement placed in the paper by one of her boarders in 1927, we know it had at least seven bedrooms available. A descendant, Heather Leith, recalled that the building was, "a great rambling house with a lovely garden". Unfortunately, this expenditure caused Alice to run into financial difficulties. Allan Bros had to take her to court to get their money.