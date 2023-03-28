Church Hill, with its prominent St John's Anglican Church, was a Horsham suburb created when John Gillies and Henry Bowden subdivided their respective tracts of land to the immediate north of Baillie Street in the 1880s. Slow to develop at first, the suburb grew quickly when the May and Millar machinery business moved from its original Pynsent Street address to Church Hill in 1884, occupying a site north of what is now May Park.
The suburb had its own shops and service industries including a Church Hill Fire Brigade. From about 1902 it also boasted its own Private Hospital in Bowden Street, run by the formidable Alice Tapper, known universally as "Nurse Tapper".
Born in Adelaide to John and Elizabeth Wood as Alice Winifred Wood on 31 October 1853, Alice probably gained her nursing qualifications in South Australia. In May 1875 she married abattoir worker, Fergus O'Connor Tapper, in Naracoorte, where they began a family.
About 1890 they moved to Victoria, first to Lillimur then, after the death of Alice's widowed father in 1893, made the move to Horsham where Fergus found work as a slaughterman. Initially they leased a property in Green Park before buying a Church Hill block (9 Bowden Street) in 1900 on which they built a largish house.
Shortly after moving to Bowden Street, their youngest son, Fergus Henry Tapper, died of typhoid fever at just 17 years of age. This left eldest daughter, Ada, who had married William Moulder in 1896, eldest son Richard, who joined the police force about 1904 and moved to Melbourne and youngest surviving daughter, Ivy who married Alfred Ward in 1904.
Alice Tapper took in a boarder or two to help with the finances. One of these, widow Elizabeth Parry, stayed with her for eleven years.
Around 1902 Alice Tapper set up a private hospital at the address. Katie Sawyer, in her Memories of Church Hill recalled, "when I was a child, a large part of the [land between Tapper's Hospital and the bend where Bowden Street becomes Andrew Street] was unoccupied. Mrs Tapper [used the vacant land] for her clothes line and we used to take a short-cut right through to Henry Street".
Initially Nurse Tapper's case load was small, usually medical cases and childbirths. By 1904, after all her children had moved out, she found it necessary to employ a second nurse. Nurse McLean started with her in about 1905 and stayed for seven years, after which nurses Blackburn and Ryan were employed for about two years each through to 1914.
In January 1912 a fire burnt out their neighbour at 7 Bowden Street, Miss Margaret McIntosh Slater. After the fire she sold her empty block of land to Alice and Fergus, which was doubtlessly used for the clothes line, mentioned by Katie Sawyer, and possibly as the hospital's vegetable garden.
During this time Alice Tapper nursed many seriously ill patients including those with cancer, hydatids and other internal complaints, numerous farm and horse accidents, pleurisy, pneumonia, tuberculosis and typhoid. Horsham's premier surgeon, Dr S D Read, carried out several of his operations at Nurse Tapper's hospital.
After 1914 the patient numbers dropped sharply. Another tragedy had befallen Alice and Fergus Tapper. In January 1913 their only surviving son, 33-year-old Richard, died of typhoid fever in Melbourne.
In 1911 Richard Tapper had fathered an illegitimate child, Sheila Tapper Anderson, with Mary Anderson of Carlton. When he died in 1913, Alice and Fergus took in two-year-old Sheila as a "foster child".
Caring for a toddler took more time from Alice so she reduced her patient load, and her cases transitioned from acute cases to longer-term hospice and aged-care cases.
In March 1920 Alice's husband, Fergus, died at the age of 71. Alice was 66 years old and caring for a nine-year-old so she made another change to her business: over the next 12 months or so she ceased running a hospital and reverted to running a simple boarding house at 9 Bowden Street.
Around 1925 Alice apparently had extra rooms added to her house by builders Allan Bros. From an advertisement placed in the paper by one of her boarders in 1927, we know it had at least seven bedrooms available. A descendant, Heather Leith, recalled that the building was, "a great rambling house with a lovely garden". Unfortunately, this expenditure caused Alice to run into financial difficulties. Allan Bros had to take her to court to get their money.
Alice ran her boarding house until her death, at 81 years of age, on 24 June 1934. Her "foster child", Sheila, placed a bereavement notice in the paper thanking "kind friends for letters, cards and floral tributes ... for her foster mother, Mrs Tapper".
It is possible Sheila did not discover the true nature of her birth until after her grandmother's death. Her own birth certificate mentions only her mother, Mary Anderson, but her death certificate does include her father, Richard Tapper.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.