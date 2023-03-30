The Horsham Demons will field a younger side in the upcoming Wimmera Football Netball League season.
"We are looking at being pretty young but will hopefully use our youth and pace to put our best foot forward," said Demons senior coach Tyler Blake.
The Demons finished the regular season in fourth before a semi final defeat to Stawell.
As a result, plenty of numbers were on the training track early in the preseason.
With round one fast approaching, Blake's training focus has been on match simulation.
"We have been doing a fair bit of our own match simulation at training. We will continue to do that up until round one," Blake said.
The Demons had their lone practice match on March 25 against Skipton of the Central Highlands Football League.
It was good to let the boys loose a bit and blow the cobwebs out," Blake said.
"It was a good little hit out. It was a hot day as well, so it was good to work on match fitness at this time of year."
Brady Pope has continued to impress Blake throughout the pre season, while Ben Janetzki was another name to watch.
"(they are) Two young kids that have come through the ranks. They have definitely stepped it up through the pre season and look to have a big year," Blake said.
This influx of junior talent will make it hard regarding the selection table.
Across the board, there are five or six younger ones that have impressed," Blake said.
"We have a strong list from seniors to reserves, and there is going to be a healthy number of blokes to select in the senior side, basically, from the 17 to the 21-year-old mark.
Blake has identified finals as the goal for the 2023 WFNL season, but his focus is on the short term.
Especially with such a young group, you can not afford to look too far ahead. There is going to be changes; there is going to be blokes that go through their highs and lows,"
Blake is looking forward to the challenge of facing the reigning premiers Minyip Murtoa, in round one on April 15.
"It will be good to see where we are at. They (Minyip Murtoa) have been the benchmark for the last few years, especially playing them at Minyip," Blake said.
"It is going to be a good first round to see where we come against the best in the competition."
2023 football coaches
Seniors: Tyler Blake.
Reserves: Alistair McKinnon.
Under 17's Damian Bunworth and Brett Janetzki.
Under 14's: Stuart Farr.
Read more WFNL Football news
I completed my Bachelor of Communications (Journalism) degree through Charles Sturt University. I'm originally from Newcastle, New South Wales.
I completed my Bachelor of Communications (Journalism) degree through Charles Sturt University. I'm originally from Newcastle, New South Wales.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.