With the 2023 Horsham District Football Netball League set to kick off on Saturday, April 15, The Wimmera Mail-Times are looking at what clubs are doing this year to make it a memorable season.
Mike Brady is set to swap the Melbourne Cricket Ground for the Natimuk showgrounds with the Grand Final Day icon to perform a concert ahead of the Rams season opener against 2022 HDFNL premiers, the Rupanyup Panthers.
"He plays in front of 100,000 people every grand final day and we've got him at our ground," said Natimuk United president, Greg Radford.
The concert will start at 2:30pm on Saturday, April 15, with the seniors football game pushed back into a 'twilight' time slot, kicking off at 4pm.
The Pimpinio Tigers have put a particular focus on starting their football season strong and for that reason they have labelled the first three games 'crunch matches'.
"Our aim is to win those first three straight off the cuff," said Tigers president, Jock Baker.
"That will sort of start a precedence for the rest of our season."
The Tigers' crunch matches will see them host last year's wooden spooners, Taylors Lake, hit the road for a face-off with Kaniva-Leeor United, before heading back home to take on the Laharum Demons.
"To start the season off with a good vibe, with a win on the board will be great," said Baker.
Round two of the Horsham District Football Netball League is set to be big at Dock Lake Reserve, with home team, Taylors Lake bringing in a few big names to bolster it's seniors and A grade sides.
Former Australian and Victorian representative netball players, Georgia Harper and Kate Kelly-Oman, will pull on the Lakers red and white and take to the court against the Edenhope-Apsley Saints.
Meanwhile, former Melbourne Demons player and Sandringham Zebra's 2011 best and fairest, James Magner will be running onto the pitch with the Taylors Lake seniors' football team.
The games will take place on Saturday, April 22, with the netball starting at 12pm and the football at 2pm.
2017 AFL premiership player, Shaun Grigg is set to run out in Swifts colours for the senior team's fifth round contest with Natimuk United on Saturday, May 13, at the Natimuk showgrounds.
"We're looking forward to it," said the Swifts senior's football coach, Brett Hargreaves.
"He's not just keen to come and have a kick, he actually wants to come to a training and try and impart some of that knowledge.
"He wants to help us out as much off the field as he can on," said Hargreaves.
For the 2023, the Edenhope Apsley Saints are expanding their pink day across the club, to involve both football and netball teams.
The Saints A grade netball coach, Sarah Domaschenz said the even is going to be one of the clubs major social events of the year as they try to raise awareness of breast cancer.
"We've had a few people in our club touched by cancer ... families that have been affected," said Domaschenz.
The club's A grade netball side will be wearing pink dresses for their fifth round game against Rupanyup, and pink training tops will be auctioned off.
The night will see a dinner with guest speakers and live music.
"We're hoping that's going to be a big event, and a good fundraiser for BCNA for the pink sports day," said Domaschenz.
On Saturday, June 24, the Laharum Demons will celebrate the clubs 100th year.
For their round 10 encounter with Natimuk United, the Demon's senior football and netball teams will be wearing heritage kits, with the names of every player to have ever played a game in Laharum's senior ranks.
The club will also host a gala night on the Saturday, where the heritage kits, as well as other Laharum Football Netball Clun memorabilia will be auctioned off.
For more information about the event, check out the Laharum Demons Facebook page.
What started last year becomes tradition this year, with the second annual 'Back to Bomberland' to be held on Saturday, July 29.
The Bombers are set to invite all past players, members and supporter of the Noradjuha football club, the Quantong football club, and those that have been a part of the organisation post merger, to see the club as it is today.
"We welcome them with open arms to have a good day out and catch up," said Noradjuha-Quantong president, Matt Treacy.
Back to Bomberland will take place at Quantong Recreation Reserve during the club's round 14 encounter with Natimuk United.
