The Wimmera Mail-Times
Home/News/Local News

Calls for public holiday to celebrate King Charles' coronation shot down by Premier

By Aaron Smith
Updated March 29 2023 - 9:20am, first published 9:15am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Liberal MP Bev McArthur said the state government should celebrate King Charles' coronation. Picture archive
Liberal MP Bev McArthur said the state government should celebrate King Charles' coronation. Picture archive

A western Victoria MP says King Charles' coronation on May 6 should be celebrated with a public holiday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.