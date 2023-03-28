A western Victoria MP says King Charles' coronation on May 6 should be celebrated with a public holiday.
Western Victoria Liberal MP Bev McArthur is calling on the state government to mark the event with a day off.
A petition by the Australian Monarchist League requested the day to be recognised with a commemorative coin and stamp set and for buildings to be lit in royal blue.
The petition has attracted more than 2200 signatures, including Mrs McArthur.
"As a Commonwealth nation, the celebration of Charles' coronation is not only an immensely symbolic moment, but a politically important one for Australia," she told The Standard.
As of 2022, 56 countries recognise King Charles as head of the Commonwealth.
"In this way - the coronation is of global importance," Mrs McArthur said.
Canada will celebrate the day but hasn't announced a public holiday yet.
New Zealand confirmed last October it wouldn't support the holiday.
Western Australia Premier Mark McGowan said he was "considering" the holiday last Monday before ruling it out as a "hard no" two days later.
Western Victoria Labor MP Jacinta Ermacora said the government had "no plans for a Victorian public holiday" for King Charles' coronation.
Premier Dan Andrews confirmed the government's stance in a press conference last week. He said he didn't support the holiday and celebrating the grand final weekend was more important.
"Others may be, we aren't. We've got a suite of public holidays, they're all protected by law. I'm really keen to go straight to the grand final Friday," he said.
While there had been calls for an ongoing public holiday, Mrs McArthur said she'd prefer a one-off event.
"Given the Premier creates ongoing public holidays for events such as football matches, I can understand the arguments pursuing a one-off public holiday," she said.
"It is why it must only be a one-off, recognising a truly historic day."
