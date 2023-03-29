The Wimmera Mail-Times
Noradjuha-Quantong are looking for consistency through the HDFNL

JH
By John Hall
March 29 2023 - 5:00pm
Stefanie Cooper playing for the Noradjuha-Quantong Bombers against Pimpinio in round 13 of the 2022 HDFNL. File picture.
"Being consistent week-in-week-out is one of our goals," said the Bombers' A grade netball coach, Fiona Rowe.

