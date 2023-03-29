"Being consistent week-in-week-out is one of our goals," said the Bombers' A grade netball coach, Fiona Rowe.
The Noradjuha-Quantong Bombers hope that bringing a strong performance throughout each game will be essential to its season.
"We're really working on improving our fitness, but also improving our strength, to be able to sustain those four quarters of 15 minutes," said Rowe.
It was a strong Horsham District Football Netball League in 2022 for the Bombers.
They finished fourth on the ladder before being eliminated by Edenhope-Apsley in the semi-finals.
The team won against every club in last year's HDFNL A-grade competition except for the eventual runner-up, Laharum.
The Bombers hope to benefit from a familiar turnout in 2023 with no notable recruits.
However, the side's most significant difference will be the return of the 2018 HDFNL best and fairest winner, Brooke Pay.
Rowe said she had been impressed by Pay's offseason, as well as that of 2022 standouts Stefanie Cooper and Shannon Couch.
Cooper, who will play alongside Pay in the side's defence, was named the best player on six occasions during the 2022 season, while the attacking player, Couch, picked up five best player nods.
With a strong pre-season now under the Bombers' belt, Rowe was reluctant to look too deeply into the season.
"Ultimately, yes we want to play finals, but let's just take every week as it comes," said Rowe.
"I'm a type of coach that will take it week-by-week, and try and inspire and encourage the girls to put their best game forward every week, no matter who our opposition are."
The Bombers' season starts on Saturday, April 15, against Laharum at Quantong Recreation Reserve.
