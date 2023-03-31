The Horsham Cricket Association celebrated the 2022/23 season with its end of year presentation night on Saturday, March 25.
The senior season wrapped up the weekend earlier with the West Wimmera Warriors claiming the A grade championship with a 54 run win over the Noradjuha-Toolondo Bullants.
It was the Warrior's Nathan Alexander who shined at the presentation night, he collected the associations Cec Hopper Medal.
The all-rounder finished the year with the league's highest average (56), his season was highlighted with a century against the Jung Tigers.
West Wimmera's Brad Alexander was also celebrated for achieving the league's highest batting aggregate (347), while the Bullant's Matt Combe, achieved the strongest bowling figures for the season, (25 wickets at an average of 10).
Elsewhere, Lahrum took home the B grade silverware, and despite Jung finishing last on the ladder without a win, the Tiger's all rounder, Prabath Kaushalua Bandara picked up the Alan McRae medal.
Bandara also finished the year with the league's highest batting aggregate (369).
Rup-Minyip's Clinton Midgely finished with the highest batting average (83) and Lubeck-Murtoa's Nic Ballaigh finished with the grades strongest bowling figures (33 wickets at 5.79)
While the C grade trophy was claimed by Horsham, it was Rodney Kirkwood of the Horsham Saints that was awarded the Ivan Morrison medal.
After falling to a stumping in round four, Kirkwood seemed unstoppable, he went through eight straight innings, scoring at least 50 each time, without losing his wicket
He finished the season with the grades strongest batting numbers, (520 runs at an average of 260).
Quantong's Stuart Jose finished the season with the grades best bowling average (15 wickets at an average of six), while Natimuk's Jed Uebergang was the most fruitful wicket-taker, (18).
The juniors seasons wrapped on Saturday, March 13, with Homers also seeing success in the under-16.5's and 14's grand finals.
Dunmunkle's Connor Weidemann was named as the under 16's champion player and batting champion, he scored 350 runs across the season, only losing his wicket once.
Homers' Gibson Perry was the season's bowling champion, collecting 12 wickets at an average of 5.67.
For the under-14s it was the Horsham Saints' Chase Whelan who was named as the divisions champion player.
Rup-Minyip's Jarvis Mitchell and Reily Downer who took home the divisions batting and bowling awards respectively.
Mitchell scored 217 runs this season without losing his wicket, while Downer claimed 10 wickets at an average of 2.80.
Additionally, Blackheath Dimboola's C grade captain, Nathan Schorback, was awarded the Ellie Flack Memorial Award for Outstanding Service to Cricket.
Horsham Cricket Association also commended his work in coaching his club's under-12s and 14s sides.
