Regional bank closures another blow

The banking sector has a lot to answer for in its treatment of the regions.
Regional closures have hit small towns hard, small towns with higher proportion of older residents.
While internet is not accessible equally in some towns and regional areas, so a trip into town to go to the bank is preferred for those managing a small business or farming business.
We know any loss of business and jobs in a small town hurts its economy and dignity.
Warracknabeal is the latest to be given the news that a bank is withdrawing.
This time it is the Bendigo Bank Agency - which will close in June.
Towns like Warracknabeal and Robinvale who have faced similar closures with Westpac and ANZ, rely on these banking services.
Which is why the way they are being treated by the banks is so poor.
Earlier this year I called on the Australian Banking Association to place a moratorium on regional bank closures until they implemented the recommendations of the 2022 Regional Banking Taskforce that they endorsed.
I applaud the recent decision by Westpac and Commonwealth Banks who have now paused their closures.
It is extremely disappointing that Bendigo Bank made the decision to withdraw following that call, and in the wake of the current Senate Inquiry.
I have spoken to Senator Matt Canavan and invited the Senate Inquiry committee to come to Mallee and speak to locals about their situation in this part of the world.
Submissions close on March 31, with the findings of the Inquiry to be delivered by December 1.
Further information, including how to make a submission, can be found on the Rural and Regional Affairs Committee website here:
