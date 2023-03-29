The Wimmera Mail-Times
Home/News/Local News

Regional bank closures another blow

By Dr Anne Webster
March 29 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Federal member for Mallee, Dr Anne Webster, said the closure of the Bendigo Bank branch in Warracknabeal is another blow to regional customers. Picture supplied
Federal member for Mallee, Dr Anne Webster, said the closure of the Bendigo Bank branch in Warracknabeal is another blow to regional customers. Picture supplied

The banking sector has a lot to answer for in its treatment of the regions.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.