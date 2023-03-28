What role do Human Resources play in a modern business?

A career in Human Resources will always be in high demand. Picture Shutterstock

This is branded content.

Human Resources, or HR, play an essential role in any modern business. Known as the organisational department that is responsible for hiring, firing and managing staff, the HR team is central to the overall success of a company.



As the saying goes, a business is only as good as its employees. For any modern business to be a success, its staff must be performing to peak capacity. For that to happen, of course, company morale must be high.

Importantly, a business's human resources team is also available to monitor and assist with ensuring employees are happy in their jobs, and that they can perform their roles effectively.



As such, due to the crucial nature of the HR team, a career in Human Resources will always be in high demand. This means that individuals qualified in Human Resources will always be able to find work! So, if you're interested in learning how to pursue a career path in the important field of HR, just read on.

How to pursue a career in Human Resources

To pursue a career in Human Resources, one must, of course, be appropriately qualified. Completing a tertiary qualification at a university of choice or other educational facility is the best way to do this. An excellent qualification for an aspiring Human Resources professional to complete is a Master of Human Resource Management. By undertaking this particular degree, an individual can ensure that they are adequately prepared for an important and rewarding career in HR.

Importantly, this particular university course covers units of study that include Human Resource management, as well as how to manage people and organisations, employee relations, employee law, and how to understand issues in diversity. Students also have the opportunity to undertake other business and law electives. It is important to note that this degree is made up of 11 core units and 5 electives.



Admittedly, this study workload can be quite difficult to manage, particularly when combined with other professional and personal commitments. However, the best thing about this course is that it can be taken via online correspondence. This means that students do not need to attend lectures or tutorials on campus or in person, instead, they can study and access course materials virtually in their own time, wherever and whenever suits them best.

The best part is, once students have graduated with a degree in Human Resources, there are multiple job roles available to them. So if you're interested to hear what roles are available, just read on to learn more about the career options that are available to Human Resources professionals.

What different job roles are available to HR professionals?

There are many career options available to professionals qualified in the field of HR. The different roles available within the Human Resources industry include the following:

Human Resources administrator or coordinator

An HR administrator or coordinator is, naturally, predominantly responsible for completing the administrative tasks required of the Human Resources team. This can include putting together and producing employee documents and files.



Often, this role can require a large amount of data entry. As such, it is more of an entry-level role, and the annual salary of this role is reflected as such. However, it is a great starting point for a fresh HR graduate to begin their career.

A career in Human Resources will always be in high demand. Picture Shutterstock

Human Resources manager

A Human Resources manager is employed to manage and oversee the HR department. They will also usually be heavily involved in strategic direction and organisational planning of staff policy. As such, their annual salary tends to be much higher than that of an HR coordinator or administrator. Indeed, a Human Resources manager in Australia can expect to earn up to or even above AUD 100,000 per year.

HR recruiter

Responsible for sourcing, interviewing and hiring staff, an HR Recruiter plays an essential role in any modern business. Importantly, this individual is often the first touch point and impression external applicants will have with the business.



As such, it is important that their manner is efficient and professional, and that it reflects the image the business wants to portray. An HR Recruiter is also responsible for vetting applications for job roles within the business, so they play a large hand in shaping the staff of the company.

Payroll clerk

Last but not least, a payroll clerk processes all payments to staff within the business. For this reason, they are probably every staff member's favourite person! Indeed, receiving the payday payslip each month (or fortnight, depending on when staff wages are paid) can be a highlight of every employee's day!



Admittedly, although they technically sit within the HR team, a payroll clerk's role is very similar to an accountant's. As such, at least a basic level of technical ability in mathematics is recommended.

Why should I pursue a Career in Human Resources?

Depending on which role you choose to obtain within the field of HR, you are likely to be relatively well-paid for your services. Of course, the career progression opportunities within Human Resources are also vast.



While many graduates do begin their HR careers in the role of Human Resources Administrator or Coordinator - which, admittedly, comes with an entry-level salary - they can quickly progress to higher, better-paid roles.

Of course, as mentioned, because the Human Resources department is a central component of any successful business, an HR professional will never be out of a job! Their career will always be in high demand.



Further, a Human Resources professional can expect to gain a great deal of job satisfaction from their role. This is because they are truly making a difference in the way an organisation works and operates, as well as the general happiness and morale of its staff. As such, HR professionals can have a genuine sense of fulfilment and pride in their work!



Truth be told, every modern business needs an HR department. This is because most organisations and companies lean heavily on their Human Resources department. They depend on their HR professionals to do a lot of the heavy lifting with staff - including hiring, firing, and general support.

