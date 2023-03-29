The Wimmera Mail-Times
Municipal inspector touts West Wimmera Shire Council's progress

By Ben Fraser
Updated March 30 2023 - 12:29pm, first published 9:00am
The West Wimmera Shire Council implemented many improvements, including an increased focus on staff training, following a review by the Victorian Government. File picture
According to a recent Local Government Inspectorate review, the West Wimmera Shire Council has made significant progress in strengthening its governance practices and culture.

