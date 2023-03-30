The Wimmera Mail-Times
Grampians Health Horsham and Dimboola sites receive massive donation from WBH Ladies Auxiliary

March 30 2023 - 12:00pm
Auxiliary president Denise Queale, right, and Opportunity Shop manager Dianne Lewis present the cheque to WNH NUM Efraim Fajardo. Picture supplied.
Aged care residents and hospital patients at Grampians Health Horsham and Dimboola will benefit from more than $70,000 in donations from Wimmera Base Hospital Ladies Auxiliary this month.

Local News

