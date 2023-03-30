The Wimmera Mail-Times
Streets of Rupanyup to burst with a symphony of sound at the Dirst Music Festival

Vera Demertzis
March 30 2023 - 3:00pm
Vanessa Craven and Zdena Schwangmeier make up Sugar 'n Spice, performing at Rupanyup's Dirt Music Festival in 2016. Picture: File.
The 11th annual Rupanyup Dirst Music Festival will hit the streets of Rupanyup on April 2.

