Streets of Rupanyup to burst with a symphony of sound at the Dirst Music Festival

The 11th annual Rupanyup Dirst Music Festival will hit the streets of Rupanyup on April 2.
Open to anyone, the music festival takes inspiration from Tim Winton's book 'Dirt Music', where music is made by everyday people.
Ray Kingston said he never quite knows how many people will attend the free music festival.
"It's a great little festival. We have a whole blend of artists, and it's also a supportive space"
"Historically, we've always had a great day."
"Throughout the day we can expect more than 200 people."
Those returning to the Rupanyup Dirt Music Festival will recognise some familiar faces and will discover new artists.
"One of the things I love about dirt music is that we've had people who just really play and love the festival," Ray said.
"There are a few new interesting ones that come out of the woodwork.
"It's a very community-feel sort of day. It's gratifying to see these people come back year after year because they love the concept."
Ray said that this year there will be five venues across the day.
"They're not they're not all running all day. They're spread out," he said.
"They're within a short walk of each other."
To check out the Dirt Music Festival lineup and see where the venues are, visit Rupanyup DiRT MuSIC Festival Facebook Page.
Journalist at the Southern Highland News covering council yarns and community news. Got a tip or a story to tell? Email vera.demertzis@southernhighlandnews.com.au or call on 0427 250 908.
