The Horsham Demons will be looking to rebound from grand final heartbreak in 2022.
The Demons finished on top of the Western Victoria Female Football League ladder with an 11-1 record.
They defeated the Hamilton Kangaroos in the qualifying final, but the Kangaroos returned the favour in the grand final with a 5.3.33 to 2.9.21 victory.
"The pain of losing on Grand Final day is obviously a huge driver for both myself and the girls to go one better this season," said Demons coach Sam Rintoule.
The Demons will be without a few of last year's grand final squad.
Paige Glover, Holly Smith, Ema Iredell and Olivia Jones will not don the red and blue in season 2023.
Reigning Limestone Coast Best and Fairest Dellie Brown joined the Demons from Kybybolite. Whilst Jessica Stone comes across from Kalangadoo, also in the Limestone Coast League.
Gen Blake has joined the club from Stawell.
The Demons will also have players at the club for the first time.
Kirsten Body, Bec Malseed and Lauren Priestley will pull on a red and blue jumper.
"All of the players we have added to the squad bring amazing talent, which will hopefully offset our losses at this point," Rintoule said.
Many juniors will also get the chance at the senior level this season.
Ella Treloar has made the transition from junior to senior football this season.
(Treloar) "is more than capable of being a really prominent figure this season," Rintoule said.
Taya Keyte and Holly Nuske return after a year off.
"Both will add a bit of grunt and pace to our midfield fleet," Rintoule said.
"Mjay Jones, Amy Milbourne and Ailish Heard will all get their chances in the senior group throughout the year too."
In the lead-up to round one, Rintoule has been impressed with the group's attitude at training.
"Our returning players have come back with a real hunger to go one better, and our new players have added a bit of spark and depth," Rintoule said.
"So the overall excitement level is through the roof."
When asked about the expectations for the Demons in 2023, Rintoule was optimistic about the team's chances.
"We've trained all pre-season with the team-first, have-fun approach and whatever wins we get along the way are bonuses," Rintoule said.
"I'd hope we will crack the finals with the team we have got, but footy is a funny game and you never know which team has who."
The Demons do not have to wait long for revenge.
In round 1, the Demons host Hamilton at City Oval on March 31.
"We'd love to get a W at home under lights in front of a crowd!" Rintoule said.
"Hopefully, the locals all get behind us. It's going to be an exciting year."
I completed my Bachelor of Communications (Journalism) degree through Charles Sturt University. I'm originally from Newcastle, New South Wales.
