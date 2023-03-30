Just Better Care Horsham has been announced as the Just Better Care Franchise of the Year for 2023.
Read also: Review gives Wimmera council top marks
Operations manager Craig Cook said the award wouldn't have been possible without the staff.
"I can't thank our staff enough," he said.
"Teamwork makes the dream work, and these guys put in 110 per cent all the time.
"They put in an amazing effort, and the feedback they get from our customers is just exceptional."
Held on Hamilton Island, the Just Better Care Awards has several categories, including quality in business, best practices, people and culture, marketing growth, customer service, and clinical oversight.
Read also: Ararat cups round the home straight
Craig said the win came as a big shock to him.
"There are 50 franchises across Australia, and there are three finalists in each category.
"So to be a finalist in all those categories is just an amazing achievement.
"To show the high quality of organizational performance as a whole really, which ultimately led to getting the big one.
"We looked around the room and looked at the quality and the talent of the businesses that are involved.
"We were stumped, to be honest.
"We do set ourselves a very high standard, but just to be finalists in four categories was an amazing achievement."
While the last few years were challenging due to COVID-19, Craig said the business grew in that time.
"There was a lot of there's a lot more pressure put onto businesses throughout that period," he said.
"We were classed as essential service, so we had to keep operating and comply with all the all the day to day changes.
"The amazing effort from our office staff and our field staff to kept us operating and we actually grew in that period, which was stunning.
"We're able to take on work that other providers weren't able to fulfill.
"So we stepped up and took a bit of that on as well."
Journalist at the Southern Highland News covering council yarns and community news. Got a tip or a story to tell? Email vera.demertzis@southernhighlandnews.com.au or call on 0427 250 908.
Journalist at the Southern Highland News covering council yarns and community news. Got a tip or a story to tell? Email vera.demertzis@southernhighlandnews.com.au or call on 0427 250 908.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.