THE government-appointed monitor raised concerns about "an absence of leadership qualities" within elected leaders at a Wimmera council.
The Victorian government released its final report into Horsham Rural City Council on Wednesday, March 29, after a lengthy investigation by municipal monitor Jude Holt.
Ms Holt, appointed by Local Government minister Melissa Horn on July 22, 2022, spent six months with the HRCC following a request by mayor Robyn Gulline and chief executive Sunil Bhala.
She said based on the consistent turnover of councillors - 17 across in 12 years - meant the incumbent cohort had a "lack of long-term corporate knowledge...".
"It is my view that there was an absence of leadership qualities and behaviours expected of community leaders, and Councillors in line with the Councillor Code of Conduct," Ms Holt wrote.
"Based on the professional backgrounds of the Councillor cohort, in my opinion, they are not sufficiently equipped to manage staff at CEO level."
Within the report's recommendations, Ms Holt highlighted the community's interest in the council's activities could be harnessed by implementing a community leadership program to support potential candidates in the 2024 election.
The monitor also highlighted conflict between councillors, stating "there has been a reluctance for Councillors to address behaviours that they believe are unacceptable".
"During the introductory meetings with Councillors, it was evident that there was conflict between the Councillor cohort," Ms Holt wrote.
"In my opinion, the Livestream recordings of Council Meetings held prior to my appointment evidenced tension between Councillors which escalated at times to disrespectful behaviours."
The report recommends no further government intervention towards Horsham Rural City Council.
Mr Bhalla said HRCC accepted the report's recommendations and started working on an implementation plan.
"As an organisation we all share a common goal to do the best we can for our community and we are always looking for opportunities to improve," he said.
"We thank Ms Holt for the assistance she provided across her six-month appointment.
"It's now up to us to deliver the improvements that have been highlighted."
Mr Bhalla said details of the recommended leadership program would be announced in the coming months.
Ms Horne acknowledged Ms Holt's extensive work.
"The findings highlight improvements in Horsham Rural City Council's performance with the final report recommending no further intervention beyond one recommendation.
"Thanks to Ms Holt's work, and the cooperative manner in which the council worked with the monitor, the council is in a position to provide strong, well-informed leadership for the advancement of the community."
Ms Holt's six month secondment to Horsham cost $65,779.80; however, this did not come at the expense of a council project.
Ben is the Editor with the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. Ben is the former chief of staff at the Portland Observer, a qualified teacher, and an Leadership Great South Coast alumni (2019).
