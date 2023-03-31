The Horsham District Football Netball League has announced the players selected to join it's junior representative netball teams.
The organisation has brought in an all new coaching outfit to it's representative program in 2023, with Brooklyn Fraser (under 13), Melissa Bedow (under 15), and Sophie Thomas (under 17) taking the roles.
The 17 and under side will include Aleece Beddison, Tara McIntyre, Ada Binney, Jaylen Benbow, Nekeisha Bastin, Tahnee Brown, Janae Slorach, Jessica Dunn, Lilly Weir and Asha McGennisken.
The HDFNL welcomes Jasmine McIntyre, Scarlett Abbott, Chloe Reinheimer, Isla Hiscock, Georgie Schultz, Emme Uebergang, Ilze van Zyl, Abby Williams, Milla Carter and Phoebe Bigham into it's 15 and under side.
Taking the court in the 13 and under side this year will be Karla Hallam, Hannah Heard, Heidi Robinson, Shea Hiscock, Keeley Schultz, Mia Ladlow, Maya Przibilla, Elizabeth Holmes, Phoebe Downer, Mahlie Tepper.
The WFNL announced their junior representative teams earlier this month
