The Stawell Warriors are the "fittest we have been in a while," according to senior coach Thomas Eckel.
The Warriors are coming off a preliminary final loss to rivals Stawell in the 2022 Wimmera Football Netball League season.
But now, in his fifth season with the Warriors, Eckel had a fitness trainer lay the platform for the upcoming season.
"He guided us through the way the AFL and higher level teams approach the pre-season," Eckel said.
"It has been awesome. It has been completely different to what we have done at any time at the club."
Read more: Nathan Alexander named Cec Medalist
As a result, everyone had gained 20 per cent in their fitness, according to Eckel.
The squad which will contest its 2023 campaign will look different.
"This year, we have lost a few experienced players, and a lot more youth will be having a go," Eckel said.
It will be a bit of a different look our lineup this year."
Riley Ika and Sam Jenkinson impressed Eckel in the pre season.
Ika featured in 10 matches in the seniors. He kicked five goals and featured in the 'six best' on nine occasions.
For Jenkinson, he played nine seniors matches and kicked a solitary goal.
Elsewhere, the Warriors welcomed back some former players.
Jakob Salmi returns after a stint with the Stawell Swifts in the Horsham District Football and Netball League.
Salmi had previously played both junior and senior football with the Warriors.
Aiden Graveson rejoins the club after he captured a premiership with the Ararat Eagles in the Mininera and District Football League in 2022.
The Warriors played a practice match against Dunnstown from the Central Highlands Football League on March 25.
"We played five quarters. The first three and a half were seniors, and once we got into the fourth, we rolled the reserves into it that way," Eckel said.
"We are just ready to get into it next week now."
Ahead of round one, Eckel expects his side to feature again in finals.
"Where in the top five, I am not sure, but we are expecting to play finals."
Ararat host Stawell in round one of the WFNL season on April 7.
2023 football coaches
Senior coach: Thomas Eckel.
Reserves: Shane Bibby and Nick Considine.
Under 17's: Jarrod Illig.
Under 14's: Shannon Notting.
Read more WFNL News
I completed my Bachelor of Communications (Journalism) degree through Charles Sturt University. I'm originally from Newcastle, New South Wales.
I completed my Bachelor of Communications (Journalism) degree through Charles Sturt University. I'm originally from Newcastle, New South Wales.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.