The Wimmera Mail-Times
Home/Sport/Horsham District League

The swifts are looking to take another step forward in the 2023 HDFNL

JH
By John Hall
March 31 2023 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Swifts hoping to see more of the HDFNL's finals in 2023 after falling in last year's first elimination game. File picture.
The Swifts hoping to see more of the HDFNL's finals in 2023 after falling in last year's first elimination game. File picture.

The Swifts senior's football team does not just want to make the Horsham District Football Netball League finals this year, they want to win some, according to the side's coach, Brett Hargreaves.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JH

John Hall

News/Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.