The Swifts senior's football team does not just want to make the Horsham District Football Netball League finals this year, they want to win some, according to the side's coach, Brett Hargreaves.
"You're always looking to try and do one better, so we made finals last year but obviously got bundled out pretty quickly," said Hargreaves.
"We'll be hoping to take another step, hopefully win a couple finals."
Hargreaves hopes a defensive focused pre season will help the Swifts hold off a rallying pack after the team snuck into the 2022 finals, finishing one win clear of seventh-place Noradjuha Quantong.
"We're a good attacking side, but, our defensive pressure was a bit lacking," said Hargreaves on his team's efforts last year.
"So that's one thing we've really focused on this off season."
Headlining the changes in the Stawell squads team sheets is Tom Cairns.
Cairns is joining the Swifts from Great Northern, having previously spent time on Port Melbourne's and Geelong's VFL lists.
The Swift's leading goal scorer last season, Angus Murray, is also returning for 2023 and is poised for a good year according to Hargreaves.
"I think he's ready to go to another level, and he'd be a real key target for us," said Hargreaves.
Another player Hargreaves touted for a big role in 2023 is Tallis Miles, who after playing in the VAFA last year is set to return to the Swifts, where the team believes he'll be a strong addition to the midfield.
Additionally, former AFL premiership player and assistant coach for Geelong, Shaun Grigg will pull on the Swift's colours against Natimuk in round five.
"He's not just keen to just come and have a kick ... He wants to talk to the playing group, he wants to train with the whole playing group, he wants to help us out as much off the field as he can on," said Hargreaves.
The Swifts are also hoping a more favourable draw, where they face each of last year's bottom four teams twice, will assist his side in keeping its finals spot, but maintains the squad needs to win against other outfits that are in the battle for the HDFNL's top six.
"We've got to be able to beat those teams at home," said Hargreaves.
