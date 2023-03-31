A bunch of new road rules are now in effect across the state, and they carry some hefty penalties - here's what's happening and how you can avoid a fine.
Beginning March 31, drivers on a full licence will no longer be able to have a phone or other device loose in their car - so don't leave your phone on your lap while you're driving.
You'll be allowed to have a phone in a designated holder mounted to the dash, and you can only touch it for a very short time, like answering or hanging up a phone or changing the music.
Anything more than that, and you'll have to pull over - VicRoads has specifically stated no scrolling or entering text.
If the device isn't mounted, you cannot touch the device or allow it to touch you - unless it's in your pocket - while driving, even if you're passing it to a passenger.
VicRoads notes you can still "connect to your vehicle's Bluetooth and place the device out of sight and reach before you start driving", and use a phone to pay while stationary at a drive-through.
If you've got a smartwatch or other wearable device, you cannot touch it (other than, obviously, wearing it), read anything on it, or "use a function on the device designed to monitor a driver's behaviour or condition".
Learner and P plate drivers are not allowed to touch any device while driving at all, including leaving it in your lap, or use voice controls.
"If you want to operate a portable device in a motor vehicle, you will need to be parked," VicRoads says.
Learner and P plate drivers can touch a mounted device to change the volume or music, or use a vehicle's in-built screen, but that's it.
There are separate rules for professional drivers, like taxi, Uber, or truck drivers, who need to use devices for work.
"Illegal use of a mobile phone (or other device) attracts a $555 fine and four (4) demerit points," the website states.
"If the matter is heard at court, the fine for illegal mobile phone/device use can be as much as $1,849.
"Learner and probationary drivers will lose their permit / licence if they accumulate more than four (4) demerit points in a year (compared with a full licence holder who cannot accumulate more than 12 in a 3-year period)."
VicRoads is also introducing new rules for privately-owned e-scooters.
