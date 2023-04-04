The Wimmera Mail-Times
Home/Local Sport/Local Footy

The Ararat Rats will look to improve in the 2023 WFNL season

Lucas Holmes
By Lucas Holmes
Updated April 4 2023 - 6:38pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ararat's Tayla Borrelli was key to the Rats attack in 2022. File picture.
Ararat's Tayla Borrelli was key to the Rats attack in 2022. File picture.

The Ararat Rats narrowly missed the finals in the 2022 Wimmera Football Netball League season, but new co-coach Tahnee Walker has seen the results of a tough pre season.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lucas Holmes

Lucas Holmes

Sports Reporter

I completed my Bachelor of Communications (Journalism) degree through Charles Sturt University. I'm originally from Newcastle, New South Wales.

Local News

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.