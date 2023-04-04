The Ararat Rats narrowly missed the finals in the 2022 Wimmera Football Netball League season, but new co-coach Tahnee Walker has seen the results of a tough pre season.
"2022 did not really achieve what the team had set out to do," Walker said.
Walker, who Jess Taylor joined in charge of the A Grade squad, said that fitness was and will continue to be a focus in 2023.
"Our club and players knew that they needed to dig deep in the off season to be able to get fit and back in the top five again," Walker said.
"We believe that a fit side can play four strong quarters. We are well aware of this, and our side has been committed to be the best that they can be,"
The Rats will attempt to do this with a new look side.
2022 A Grade best and fairest Racquel Scott has moved to Geelong for university, whilst Monique Scott is preparing for motherhood.
Ararat has welcomed several new players to the club.
Georgie Peel, Julia Boatmen, Genevieve Bush and Bella Westbrook will shape a new-look A grade side.
Returning for the Rats are Taylor, Jesse Bligh and Laney McLoughlan, whilst Annie Shea will play A grade for the first time.
Demi Bligh will be a young player to watch for Ararat in season 2023.
"She is a promising defender who will take the court when required," Walker said.
Walker has been impressed with the squad's pre season since her return to the club.
"To be honest, for me returning to the club and seeing the girls through fresh eyes, all of the girls have had an excellent off season," Walker said.
Walker highlighted Ararat's recent practice match against the Ballarat Swans.
"(we) Demonstrated that we can and will be a side to be watched," Walker said.
"Our defensive pressure was excellent; we were patient and mostly used the ball effectively. All promising signs so early in the year."
As a result, Walker believes the Rats should be headed to finals in 2023.
"Of course, our expectations are to play finals. That is why we do this," Walker said.
Ararat opens its 2023 campaign against Stawell on April 7, as they play for the Perc Bushby Cup.
2023 netball coaches
A Grade: Tahnee Walker and Jess Taylor.
B Grade: Lucy Mills and Leona Jennings.
C Grade: Lauri Williamson and Julia Boatman.
C Reserve: Not decided.
Under 17's: Jesse Bligh.
Under 15's: Bridie McMahon and Ash Hemming.
Under 13's: Kate Bligh and Breeanne Fratin.
