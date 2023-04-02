Being a third-generation Kaniva farmer gives Eric Hall a well-informed view of life on the land.
For this farmer, 2023 is a proud milestone.
"This year is the 100 year anniversary of our farm," he said.
"My grandfather was one of the early pioneers of Kaniva and we are still farming the same property."
Eric can see how the blood, sweat and tears shaped the land he calls home today.
"I can look back over the past years and see the changes in farming I have experienced and I can look forward to what's ahead," he noted.
"My grandparents were Len and Mary Hall, and they had one son, my dad Jack and one daughter. He (Jack) married Nell, and they worked the farm until he died when he was 68, and then I took over.
"My dad worked hard on the farm before his death. I had been working on the farm's contract hay carting and header work, so it was a natural progression.
"Throughout the 100 years we've had good years and not so good years, but we've done alright."
Eric's son Lucas continues the tradition as the fourth generation on Hall's farm.
Despite the unseasonal rain in the area this year, Mr Hall said they had a good harvest.
Some farmers were concerned about the possibility of damaged crops and wet feet.
Still, even though Kaniva's rainfall was heavier than usual, the harvest for the Hall's farm was only a week later than usual, finishing on January 6 2023.
"We did get bogged two or three times in December due to heavy falls, but we just packed up and waited until January to go on with it," he said.
"I could even say the 2022 harvest was one of the better harvests of my time ... with up to 25 bags to the acre."
The Halls run about 2000 prime lambs and crop wheat, barley, oats, beans and hay for dairy cattle.
"Mixed farming allows us to work with the seasons," he said.
Growing up on the farm gave him a good understanding of the land and seasons, which helped him when it was time to take over.
However, his time away from the land shaped his future for the better.
"I had been on a trip to Western Australia with a mate and on the way back to Kaniva we stopped at Norwood and there was a dance on," Eric recalled.
"I walked in, she (Lyn) was there and we've been together ever since, 51 years. It was Friday 13th so make of that what you wish."
Mrs Hall's move from the city's bright lights to the farm's isolation 51 years ago was a significant change but one she said she loved.
"I loved the peace of the farm, you can walk outside and just enjoy your surroundings," she said.
"I helped on the farm and at shearing time there's always the cooking for the shearing team too."
She said that moving into town 12 years ago when their son Lucas took over the farm was another adjustment.
"Having neighbours and traffic noise again was a big change to the silence of the farm, especially at night, but once again, you get used to these things," Mrs Hall said.
"The last seven years have been good years, with good yields and good prices," Mr Hall added.
"It's been a partnership between us."
Most farming has been a family affair, with each new generation joining in and eventually taking over, but they have had some workers over the years.
"Our one full-time worker was with us for 40 years and that worked really well," Mrs Hall said.
"They're busy on the farm with lambing and cleaning the seed for cropping."
Speaking to The Wimmera Mail-Times from the Wimmera Machinery Field Days, Mr Hall noted changes in farming practices that the generations before could not have imagined.
The days of sitting on the tractor out in the sun are gone, with tractors being air-conditioned and having "all the comforts of home."
"Farming is a business and it's a big business too," Mr Hall said, "the books must be in order."
And keeping the books up to date was Lyn's responsibility.
"I didn't know how to use computer until the GST came in and I had to learn then," she quipped.
With four grandsons and one granddaughter, the farm may be in Hall's hands for generations.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.