The Wimmera Mail-Times
Home/News/Court and Crime

Pedophile priest Gerald Ridsdale to plead guilty to new set of charges

Alex Dalziel
By Alex Dalziel
March 31 2023 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gerald Ridsdale. File picture
Gerald Ridsdale. File picture

Notorious pedophile and Ballarat Diocese priest Gerald Ridsdale will plead guilty to a new set of charges alleging he indecently assaulted a boy in the late 1980s.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alex Dalziel

Alex Dalziel

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.