Nana's dream job leads her to Stawell

Updated April 3 2023 - 11:44am, first published 7:00am
Australian sprinter and sports media talent Nana Owusu-Afriyie. Picture supplied.
Australian sprinter and sports media talent Nana Owusu-Afriyie will join the commentary team for the 2023 Powercor Stawell Gift following her successful entry into the sports media industry after completing the Change Our Game Women in Sports Broadcasting course.

