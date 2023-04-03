The Wimmera Mail-Times
Versatility the key for Edenhope-Apsley's HDFNL trophy defence

JH
By John Hall
Updated April 4 2023 - 12:54pm, first published April 3 2023 - 6:00pm
The Edenhope-Apsley Saints hold the 2022 HDFNL trophy after defeating Laharum in the season's grand final. File picture.
Edenhope-Apsley looks to player versatility as a critical element in its bid to retain the HDFNL A grade netball championship, according to the team's coach, Sarah Domaschenz.

