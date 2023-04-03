Edenhope-Apsley looks to player versatility as a critical element in its bid to retain the HDFNL A grade netball championship, according to the team's coach, Sarah Domaschenz.
"Looking at combinations, we have a team that's so versatile, every player plays most of the court," said Domaschenz.
"We're really looking forward to getting into the first few rounds and seeing where we all fit."
A slow start to the 2023 season saw the Saints go winless until the fifth round, but two weeks later, the side would claim a one-point win over league powerhouse, Laharum, to claim its third on the trot.
The side would then show its strength in going the rest of the season undefeated, a streak that included a two-point win over Laharum in the grand final.
The 2023 season has a lot of unknowns, according to Domaschenz, as each club has worked through the off-season to develop and better its lists.
"There's been a lot of player movement, ins and outs through all the teams, so until we play them, you can't underestimate any team I don't think," said Domaschenz.
The Saints are no exception, with the 2022 premiership side seeing several players departing the club while others were joining.
Asher Grapes headlines the new faces at Edenhope-Apsley in 2023; she brings experience playing alongside the Saints' Emily Burgess for the Northern Mystics in New Zealand's ANZ Premiership.
Additionally, Lavinia Fox returns to the club she played her junior netball for after spending her 2022 as the Melbourne University Lightning's under-19 co-captain.
Domaschenz complimented the Saints' talent depth across the club and admitted many of her A-grade teammates wouldn't be playing the whole season, with depth from lower grades and junior squads to boost numbers.
Nevertheless, she still has high goals for the year.
"It'd be great to play finals netball again," said Domaschenz.
"All A grade strives when you hit finals to get another flag, obviously we'd love to do that for our club and town."
"I think we've just got to play it one game at a time at this point," said Domaschenz.
Edenhope-Apsley's season starts on Saturday, April 15, when the side will begin its championship defence against Jeparit Rainbow.
